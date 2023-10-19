ROSTER: Oilers Announce 2023-24 Season-Opening Roster
October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the Season-Opening roster for the 2023-24 season.
Tulsa fields 21 active players, two reserve players (Jimmy Lodge, Rylan Toth) and one pending immigration (Yaroslav Yevdokimov), totaling 24 players, for the 2023-24 season opening roster.
To reach league requirements, rookie forward Dante Zapata has been released. Zapata finished last season in Tulsa with three points (1G, 2A) in 12 games after completing his collegiate career at Utica University.
2023-24 Season-Opening Roster
Forwards: Carson Focht, Tyler Poulsen, Eddie Matsushima (AHL), Kalvyn Watson, Jimmy Lodge (Reserve), Michael Farren, Ryan Olsen, Dante Sheriff, Reggie Millette, Tag Bertuzzi, Yaroslav Yevdokimov (Immigration Pending), Kyle Crnkovic (AHL), Davis 'T-Bone' Codd (AHL)
Defenseman: Jarod Hilderman, Duggie Lagrone, Kylor Wall, Karl Boudrias, Mike McKee, Andrew Jarvis, Andy Carroll (AHL), Anthony Costantini (AHL)
Goaltenders: Rylan Toth (Reserve), Gage Alexander (NHL), Tomas Suchanek (AHL)
Tulsa opens its regular season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
