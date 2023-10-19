KC Mavericks Open Historic 15th Season this Weekend

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks open their historic 15th season of hockey this Friday night at Wichita and have their home opener on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena for the team's annual Home Opener Barn Party. Puck drop on Saturday night is set for 6:05 PM.

Looking to build off last season's success, the Mavericks are led by General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had, who enters his fourth season behind the bench and is just three wins away from 100 in his head coaching career. Under O'Had's leadership, the Mavericks have increased their win total in each of his first three seasons.

Last year, the Mavericks made their first postseason appearance since the 2018-19 campaign and their 34 victories were the most in four seasons.

The team enters the second season of its affiliation with the NHL's Seattle Kraken and AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds. All three organizations made the postseason in 2022-23. On its season-opening roster, Kansas City has eight affiliated players from Coachella Valley.

FUN START TO THE SEASON

As one of the most fun and affordable events that Kansas City has to offer, the Mavericks are starting off their first month of the season with a bang. The team is hosting a special Halloween game on October 31 at 7:05 PM with more than 20 local vendors and partners passing out candy for trick-or-treaters inside the concourse at Cable Dahmer Arena. Come dressed in your best costume to compete in the Mavericks costume contest and be ready to trick or treat!

PROMOTIONAL NIGHTS

In addition to the Halloween game, the Mavericks are hosting a litany of other theme nights throughout the season. Saturday marks the team's annual Opening Night Barn Party, complete with a petting zoo and face painters. Later in the season, come to Cable Dahmer Arena to enjoy the team's, Star Wars Night, Military Appreciation, New Year's Eve Game and many more.

The Mavericks kick off their 15th season on Friday, October 20 at Wichita. The team is hosting its annual Home Opener Barn Party on October 21 at 6:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena vs. the Thunder. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available for the 2023-24 season. Call 816-252-7825.

