Thunder Acquires Defenseman Nolan Kneen
October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced this afternoon the acquisition of defenseman Nolan Kneen from the Kalamazoo Wings for future considerations.
Kneen, 24, enters his fourth year as a pro. A native Kelowna, British Columbia, the 6-0, 201-pound blueliner is a name that Thunder fans will recognize. He turned pro in 2020-21 with the Allen Americans and played two seasons in the Dallas Metroplex.
In 2021-22, he was loaned to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers for 18 games and tallied six points (1g, 5a). Last season, Kneen appeared in 60 games for the Florida Everblades, recording 13 points (5g, 8a).
Prior to turning pro, Kneen played six seasons in the Western Hockey League. He played most of his career with the Kamloops Blazers. During his overage year, he skated in 33 games for the Saskatoon Blades. Overall, Kneen tallied 139 points (28g, 111a) in 310 career WHL games.
