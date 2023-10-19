Swamp Rabbits Host Meet the Team Event at Tonight's Moonlight Movies
October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will host a public Meet the Team event at Moonlight Movies at Falls Park tonight.
WHAT: Swamp Rabbits 2023-24 Opening Night roster will be unveiled to the public before the start of tonight's Moonlight Movies showing. The introduction will be followed by autograph opportunities for the public.
WHEN: Thursday, October 19, 2023
6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Falls Park on the Reedy - 601 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
WHO: Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2023-24 Opening Night roster, Greenville Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord, select Greenville Swamp Rabbits staff
