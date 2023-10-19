Growlers Announce Opening Night Roster

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce the club's 2023-24 Opening night roster.

The initial roster features 21 players, including two goaltenders, six defensemen and 13 forwards.

The 2023-24 roster features six players who've previously suited up for the Growlers including one member of the 2019 Kelly Cup championship squad and a total of 15 rookies.

Newfoundland begin their fifth season in the ECHL at home at the Mary Brown's Centre as they host their North Division rivals, the Reading Royals, on Friday, October 20 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

