Thunder Announces Several Transactions Involving Barracuda

October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced three separate transactions this afternoon.

Forward Connor MacEachern has been recalled by the Barracuda.

Defenseman Matthew Sredl (SHRED-el) has been released from his PTO and returned to Wichita.

Defenseman Roman Kinal has been loaned to Wichita.

Kinal, 25, comes to the Thunder after playing in one game this year for the Barracuda. A native of Waterford, Michigan, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound blueliner turned pro last season after completing a four-year career at the University of Connecticut. He served as an alternate captain during his junior season and was named team captain during his senior year. In 121 career games for the Huskies, he tallied 27 points (7g, 20a).

He signed a PTO with the Barracuda last year and appeared in six games. Kinal was signed to an AHL contract by San Jose this past offseason.

Prior to heading to college, Kinal played one year for the North American Hockey League's Wichita Falls Wildcats in 2016-17. He tallied 12 points (3g, 9a) in 53 games. In 2017-18, he played for the United States Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints. In 51 games, he recorded eight points (1g, 7a).

Opening Night is closing in. Join us as we host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, October 20. Interested in bringing out a group? Click here to learn more. Interested in buying a suite? Click here to reserve yours today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.