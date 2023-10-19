Royals Announce 2023-24 Season-Opening Roster
October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Thursday the team's 2023-24 season-opening roster.
Season-Opening Roster:
Goaltenders (3)
1 Jacob Kucharski
34 Eric Dop
73 Nolan Maier
Defensemen (8)
4 Tyler Heidt
5 Will Zmolek
7 Trevor Thurston
12 Mason Millman
23 Darren Brady
28 Adam Brubacher
29 Koletrane Wilson
81 Mike Chen
Forwards (13)
6 Nicolas Ouellet
9 Brendan Hoffmann
11 Alec Butcher
16 Shane Sellar
17 Tyson Fawcett
18 Joseph Nardi
20 Austin Master
25 Solag Bakich
27 Ryan Chyzowski
59 Spencer Kennedy
77 Devon Paliani
90 Mason McCarty
91 Yvan Mongo
Teams are permitted to carry up to two players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.
At least one player must be on the Reserve List to start the season to make the team's roster valid.
Roster Notes:
The Royals carry 14 Canadiens and 10 Americans. The combined age of the Royals' roster is 25.04 years old, which ranks as the 17th youngest roster in the ECHL. Additionally, the Royals' average height as a team is 6'0" and they rank 18th in player experience among all 28 teams in the ECHL.
Two players have been reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia: Mason Millman and Will Zmolek.
Four players have been assigned to Reading by Lehigh Valley: Darren Brady, Ryan Chyzowski, Nolan Maier and Koletrane Wilson.
Five players are rookies: Tyler Heidt, Spencer Kennedy, Jake Kucharski, Austin Master and Trevor Thurston.
Tyson Fawcett is the lone veteran player on Reading's roster. A veteran is a player, other than a goaltender, who has played in at least 260 regular season games of professional hockey prior to the start of the current season.
The 22nd season of Reading Royals hockey begins on Friday, October 20 with a season opener clash against the Newfoundland Growlers at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions in their first home game of the season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th. The Royals' Opening Night presented by Supportive Concepts For Families features a pregame block party on Penn St. from 3-6 p.m. as well as a post-game firework show.
To secure your tickets to the home opener and all 36 home games this season, visit: royals hockey.com/tickets
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
