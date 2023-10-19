Solar Bears Announce Opening Night Roster
October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's Opening Night Roster ahead of its 12th season of play in the ECHL. Orlando opens the 2023-24 regular season when it hosts the Florida Everblades on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at AdevntHealth Rink at Amway Center.
ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.
Teams are permitted to carry up to two (2) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.
Orlando Solar Bears 2023 Opening Night Roster:
Forwards
Tyler Bird [V]
Luke Boka
Ryan Cox [R]*
Tanner Dickinson [R] [STL-NHL]
Jaydon Dureau [TB-NHL]
Alex Fortin [V]
Alex Frye [R]
Brayden Guy [SPR-AHL]+
Mitchell Hoelscher [SPR-AHL]
Steve Jandric [SPR-AHL]
Brayden Low [V]
Aaron Luchuk
Bennett MacArthur [TB-NHL]
Patrick Newell
Tanner Schachle+
Defensemen
Jérémie Biakabutuka [R] [STL-NHL]
Ben Carroll
Marc-Andre Gaudet [R] [STL-NHL]
Chris Harpur
Louka Henault
Zachary Massicotte [SYR-AHL]
Jimmy Mazza
Jake Stevens [R]*
Goaltenders
Colton Ellis [STL-NHL]
Brandon Halverson
R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey
V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey
TB = Tampa Bay Lightning contract
STL = St. Louis Blues Contract
SYR = Syracuse Contract
SPR = Springfield Contract
* = 14-day injured reserve
+ = Reserve
Roster at a Glance:
Position Breakdown:
Forwards - 15
Defensemen - 8
Goaltenders - 2
Contract status:
ECHL - 15
NHL - 6
AHL - 4
Country of Origin:
Canada - 16
U.S.A - 9
