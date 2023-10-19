Solar Bears Announce Opening Night Roster

October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's Opening Night Roster ahead of its 12th season of play in the ECHL. Orlando opens the 2023-24 regular season when it hosts the Florida Everblades on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at AdevntHealth Rink at Amway Center.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to two (2) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

Orlando Solar Bears 2023 Opening Night Roster:

Forwards

Tyler Bird [V]

Luke Boka

Ryan Cox [R]*

Tanner Dickinson [R] [STL-NHL]

Jaydon Dureau [TB-NHL]

Alex Fortin [V]

Alex Frye [R]

Brayden Guy [SPR-AHL]+

Mitchell Hoelscher [SPR-AHL]

Steve Jandric [SPR-AHL]

Brayden Low [V]

Aaron Luchuk

Bennett MacArthur [TB-NHL]

Patrick Newell

Tanner Schachle+

Defensemen

Jérémie Biakabutuka [R] [STL-NHL]

Ben Carroll

Marc-Andre Gaudet [R] [STL-NHL]

Chris Harpur

Louka Henault

Zachary Massicotte [SYR-AHL]

Jimmy Mazza

Jake Stevens [R]*

Goaltenders

Colton Ellis [STL-NHL]

Brandon Halverson

R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey

V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey

TB = Tampa Bay Lightning contract

STL = St. Louis Blues Contract

SYR = Syracuse Contract

SPR = Springfield Contract

* = 14-day injured reserve

+ = Reserve

Roster at a Glance:

Position Breakdown:

Forwards - 15

Defensemen - 8

Goaltenders - 2

Contract status:

ECHL - 15

NHL - 6

AHL - 4

Country of Origin:

Canada - 16

U.S.A - 9

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.