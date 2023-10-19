Stingrays Announce Season Opening Roster
October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced their roster to open the 2023-24 campaign.
The season-opening roster is made up of 26 players, including 15 forwards, nine (9) defensemen, and two (2) goaltenders. One player has veteran (V) status, ten (10) have rookie (R) eligibility, and 14 have played with the Stingrays before. Five (5) of the 26 players will not take up active roster spots. Two players will begin the season as reserves (RSV), and three will start the year on injured reserve (IR).
ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.
Teams can carry up to two (2) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of Players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.
South Carolina Stingrays 2023 Opening Night Roster:
Forwards: Jack Adams (R), Jonny Evans, Austin Magera (R), Jarid Lukosevicius, Ryan Steele (R), Josh Wilkins, Ryan Leibold (R), Jackson Leppard (RSV), Kevin O'Neil, Tyson Empey, Patrick Harper, Ian Mackey (R/IR), Garet Hunt (V), Matt Tugnutt, Tyler Sandhu (R/IR)
Defensemen: Peter DiLiberatore, Connor Hall (R/IR), Benton Maass, Bryce Montgomery (R), Michael Kim, Jon McDonald (R), Cole Fraser, Spencer Meier (R/RSV), Connor Moore
Goaltenders: Reid Cooper (R), Garin Bjorklund (R)
The Stingrays open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.
