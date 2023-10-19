Steelheads Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Rights and Radio Show

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), have announced today broadcasting rights ahead of the 2023-24 regular season beginning this Friday.

All 72 Steelheads regular season games as well as playoffs will be broadcast exclusively on KTIK-1350AM and ktik.com. KTIK will serves as the Official Flagship Station of the Idaho Steelheads with coverage beginning 20 minutes before puck drop with the St. Luke's Pre-Game Show both at home and on the road.

Additionally, the Steelheads Hockey Show, presented by New Belgium Mountain Time Premium Lager returns to the air Tuesday, Oct. 24 on KTIK-1350AM and 95.3FM. The radio show airs three days a week from 6-7 p.m. and will heavily feature interviews and conversations with hockey personalities including current players, staff members, alumni players and staff, and names from around the hockey industry. Fans also have the chance to call in and give their takes on recent play and stories.

For television and streaming, the Steelheads will broadcast all home locally on KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2). Click HERE on more information on how to access. The home television production as well as road audio and production will once again be streamed on FloHockey, the league's exclusive online streaming service and ECHL TV broadcast partner.

Cam McGuire enters his second season as "The Voice of the Steelheads" will various color commentators throughout the season. McGuire was named ECHL Broadcaster of the Year in 2022 and ECHL Media/PR Director of the Year in 2023. He will broadcast all 72 regular season games and playoffs as well as all editions of the Steelheads Hockey Show, presented by New Belgium Mountain Time Premium Lager.

Information regarding Steelheads broadcast this year, including audio highlights, interviews, and radio show replays, can be found HERE.

Idaho opens the season tomorrow night at the Idaho Central Arena hosting the Allen Americans at 7:10 p.m. The same two teams will square off against one another on Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

