Ghost Pirates Finalize Season-Opening Roster
October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today their Season-Opening Roster for the 2023-24 season.
ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 players on the active roster (no more than 19 of whom may be skaters) at any one time.
Teams can carry up to two (2) players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve. The following is a complete list of Savannah's 24-man Season-Opening Roster:
Forwards (13): Ryan Scarfo, Brent Pedersen, Alex Swetlikoff, Alex Gilmour, Ross Armour, Logan Drevitch, Simon Pinard, Sebastian Vidmar, Matt Boudens, Jett Jones, Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Vince Marleau, Anthony Collins
Defensemen (9): Carter Long, Noah Carroll, Brandon Estes, Elijah Vilio, Nolan Valleau, Peter Tischke, Tanner Vescio, Darian Skeoch, Joe Fleming
Goalies (2): Michael Bullion, Jordan Papirny
The Ghost Pirates open the 2023-24 regular season on Friday night against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:30 p.m. at a sold-out Enmarket Arena. For additional ticket information, please contact info@ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-49-HAUNT.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.