ECHL Transactions - October 19
October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 19, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Jordan Kaplan, F
Wichita:
Chase Spencer, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Toledo:
Darian Pilon, F from Fort Wayne
Newfoundland:
Blake Christiansen, F from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Philippe Daoust, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Cam Gray, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Nolan Kneen, D ECHL playing rights traded to Wichita
Kansas City:
Add Cale Morris, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Coachella Valley
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Gianni Fairbrother, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Ryan Sandelin, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on reserve
Delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Semik, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)
Delete Cody Caron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)
Wichita:
Add Matthew Sredl, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Add Roman Kinal, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Mark Zhukov, F activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve
Delete Connor MacEachern, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 19, 2023
- Ghost Pirates Finalize Season-Opening Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Acquires Defenseman Nolan Kneen - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - October 19 - ECHL
- Steelheads Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Rights and Radio Show - Idaho Steelheads
- Utah Grizzlies 2023-2024 Opening Day Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Announces 2023-24 Season-Opening Roster - Wichita Thunder
- Maine Mariners Name Captains for Season Five - Maine Mariners
- Series Preview: October 20-22 vs. Reading - Newfoundland Growlers
- KC Mavericks Open Historic 15th Season this Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Announce Season Opening Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Announces Several Transactions Involving Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Nailers Announce Season-Opening Roster & Captains - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Sign Goaltender Cale Morris - Kansas City Mavericks
- Komets Announce Opening Night Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Ignite the Flight, Announce 2023-24 Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Season-Opening Rosters - ECHL
- ROSTER: Oilers Announce 2023-24 Season-Opening Roster - Tulsa Oilers
- Growlers Announce Opening Night Roster - Newfoundland Growlers
- Solar Bears Announce Opening Night Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Announce Season-Opening Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Release Opening Night Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Announce 2023-24 Season-Opening Roster - Reading Royals
- Launch of the "Heart of the Lions de Trois-Rivières" Organization - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Swamp Rabbits Host Meet the Team Event at Tonight's Moonlight Movies - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.