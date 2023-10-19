ECHL Transactions - October 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 19, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Jordan Kaplan, F

Wichita:

Chase Spencer, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Toledo:

Darian Pilon, F from Fort Wayne

Newfoundland:

Blake Christiansen, F from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Philippe Daoust, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Cam Gray, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Nolan Kneen, D ECHL playing rights traded to Wichita

Kansas City:

Add Cale Morris, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Coachella Valley

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Gianni Fairbrother, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Ryan Sandelin, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on reserve

Delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Semik, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)

Wichita:

Add Matthew Sredl, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Add Roman Kinal, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Mark Zhukov, F activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor MacEachern, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

