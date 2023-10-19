Thunder Release Opening Night Roster
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has released the roster for opening night, which begins Saturday, October 21 in Worcester at 7:05 p.m.
Forwards (13): #10 Ryan Smith, #17 Yanick Turcotte, #19 Jack Jeffers, #21 Patrick Grasso, #22 Andy Willis, #27 Travis Broughman, #28 T.J. Friedmann, #43 Grant Jozefek, #48 Erik Middendorf, #55 Zach Walker (IR), #63 Shawn Weller (IR), #71 Yushiroh Hirano, and #92 Jace Isley.
Defensemen (9): #2 Brendan Less, #4 Devon Becker, #5 Will MacKinnon, #6 Ryan Wheeler, #12 Ryan Orgel, #24 Matt Stief, #26 Colin Felix, #62 Bryce Martin, and #72 Tristan Thompson.
Goaltenders (3): #29 Vinnie Purpura, #34 Tyler Brennan, and #35 Jeremy Brodeur.
