Glads Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday afternoon the club's season opening roster for the 2023-24 season.

Goaltenders (2): Gustavs Davis Grigals, Tyler Harmon

Defense (8): Dylan Carabia, Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Jacob Graves, Blake Evennou, Anthony Firriolo, Griffin Luce, Jack Matier, Luke Prokop

Forwards (11): Ryan Cranford, Mitch Fossier, Cody Sylvester, Jackson Pierson, Connor Casparie, Carson Gicewicz, Reece Vitelli, Alex Whelan, Micah Miller, Michael Marchesan, Mitch Walinski

Reserve (2): Evan Dougherty, Zach Yoder

The Gladiators season begins this Saturday night, October 21st, at 7pm. We hope you'll join us at Gas South Arena for what's sure to be an exciting game against the division rival Savannah Ghost Pirates.

