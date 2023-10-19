Launch of the "Heart of the Lions de Trois-Rivières" Organization

We are proud to announce the official launch of the "Heart of the Lions de Trois-Rivières" organization today. Put forward in collaboration with the Lions de Trois-Rivières professional hockey team, its mission is to promote volunteerism, sporting and cultural activities, and the social and economic development of the Mauricie and the Centre-du-Québec regions. A new community program involving Lions players will also be initiated by this nonprofit organization in primary schools in the Mauricie area.

Lions de Trois-Rivières fans will be able to participate in a 50 / 50 draw from the start of the 2023-24 season, and amounts raised will be reinvested in the community through various initiatives throughout the year. It's a wonderful opportunity for hockey fans to actively contribute to their community's well-being! Participating online is easy - at any time - at www.lions3r.com

The Lions de Trois-Rivières and the "Heart of the Lions de Trois-Rivières" organization are also introducing a community program for students attending primary schools within the Centre de services scolaires du Chemin-du-Roy board. Entirely free, it will promote the importance of teamwork: Both on the ice and in society. Starting in October 2023, Lions de Trois-Rivières players will visit schools in the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec regions to lead various activities such as question-and-answer sessions, friendly hockey games, and other fun activities aimed at inspiring students to work together to achieve their personal and collective goals, all the while making them aware of the importance of adopting healthy habits for an active lifestyle.

