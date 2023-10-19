Utah Grizzlies 2023-2024 Opening Day Roster

October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced their opening day roster for the 2023-2024 season. There are 14 players with previous experience with Utah on the opening day roster.

Utah Grizzlies 2023-2024 Roster

Forwards (13): Kyle Betts, Nathan Burke, Cody Caron, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jordan Martel, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Jared Power, Dakota Raabe, Ryan Sandelin, Dean Yakura.

Defenseman (10): Gianni Fairbrother, Kade Jensen, Kyle Mayhew, Jacob Semik, Jordon Stone, Keoni Texeira, Cory Thomas, Michael Underwood, Josh Wesley, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (3): Dante Giannuzzi, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

Grizzlies Acquire Forward Nathan Burke in Trade

The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Nathan Burke in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears for future considerations.

Burke began his college career at the University of Minnesota, where he played in 84 games in three seasons from 2018-2021. He transferred to Bowling Green State University, where he had 2 outstanding offensive seasons. In the 2021-2022 season he scored 16 goals and 7 assists in 37 games. In his final college season he scored 17 goals, 12 assists and was a +7 in 36 games. He finished the 2022-2023 hockey season by playing in 10 games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and 4 games with Orlando.

Fairbrother, Miner and Sandelin Reassigned to Utah

Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother, Goaltender Trent Miner and Forward Ryan Sandelin were reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Fairbrother played with the WHL's Everett Silvertips for 5 full seasons from 2016-2021. In 160 games with Everett he scored 83 points (18 goals, 65 assists). Fairbrother was the captain of the Silvertips in the 2020-2021 season. He was drafted in the 3rd round (77th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Draft. Fairbrother is under contract with the NHL's Colorado Avalanche, who acquired Gianni as well as picks No. 31 and 37 in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from Montreal on in exchange for Alex Newhook on June 27, 2023.

Miner is the Grizzlies all-time leader in shutouts with 10. He had 7 shutouts for Utah in the 2021-2022 season and 3 in the 2022-2023 regular season and 1 in game 1 of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff series vs Idaho. In 65 games with Utah over the past 2 seasons he has a record of 33-27-5 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.90 Goals Against Average. Miner was named the Grizzlies team MVP for the 2022-2023 season.

Sandelin scored 76 points (43 goals, 33 assists) in 128 games over the last 4 seasons at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Sandelin played in 4 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. He scored his first professional goal on April 15, 2023 vs San Diego. He is the son of Minnesota Duluth men's hockey coach Scott Sandelin. Last season at Minnesota State he finished tied for third on the team in points, goals, and assists and was second on the team with seven power play goals. As a junior in the 2021-22 season, he led Minnesota State in goals (21) and tied for seventh in the nation.

Staff for 2023-2024 Season

Ryan Kinasewich enters his third season as Grizzlies Head Coach/General Manager. Kinasewich led the Grizzlies to a 42-27-2-1 record, winning the Mountain Division title for the first time in team history. Christian Horn is the new Grizzlies assistant coach. Last season Horn was an assistant coach with the EIHL's Cardiff Devils. Horn played with Utah in the final game of the 2019-2020 season, scoring 1 goal at Rapid City on March 7, 2020. Horn played in 24 games with Utah in the 2020-2021 season, scoring 2 goals and 5 assists. Jaxson Hibbard is the first year Head Equipment Manager after spending the past 2 seasons as Assistant Equipment Manager. Collin Lee will be in his fourth year as Grizzlies Athletic Trainer. Broadcaster Tyson Whiting begins his sixth season as the "Voice of the Grizzlies".

Opening night is Saturday vs Tulsa at Maverik Center. Face-off will be at 7:10 pm. The Grizzlies are home for seven straight games and 10 of the first 13 contests of the 2023-2024 regular season. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. FloHockey is the exclusive video stream provider for the ECHL. The audio broadcast of every Grizzlies game is on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

