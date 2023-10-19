Thunder Announces 2023-24 Season-Opening Roster
October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota,announced today the 2023-24 season-opening roster.
The Thunder will begin the season with 23 players that consist of 12 forwards, seven defensemen, two goaltenders and two on reserve.
2023-24 Season Opening Rosters
Defense (7): Dominic Dockery, Jeremy Masella, Lleyton Moore, Xavier Pouliot, Ethan Roswell, Chase Spencer, Dmitri Yushkevich
Forwards (12): Peter Bates, Dillon Boucher, Jay Dickman, Ryan Finnegan, Gavin Gould, Connor MacEachern (AHL, recalled to SJB), Bradley Marek (AHL), Aaron Miller, Jason Pineo, Michal Stinil, Jake Wahlin, Brayden Watts
Goaltenders (2): Trevor Gorsuch, Beck Warm
Reserve (2): Kelly Bent, Mark Zhukov
Opening Night is closing in. Join us as we host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, October 20.
