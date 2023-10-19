Thunder Announces 2023-24 Season-Opening Roster

October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota,announced today the 2023-24 season-opening roster.

The Thunder will begin the season with 23 players that consist of 12 forwards, seven defensemen, two goaltenders and two on reserve.

2023-24 Season Opening Rosters

Defense (7): Dominic Dockery, Jeremy Masella, Lleyton Moore, Xavier Pouliot, Ethan Roswell, Chase Spencer, Dmitri Yushkevich

Forwards (12): Peter Bates, Dillon Boucher, Jay Dickman, Ryan Finnegan, Gavin Gould, Connor MacEachern (AHL, recalled to SJB), Bradley Marek (AHL), Aaron Miller, Jason Pineo, Michal Stinil, Jake Wahlin, Brayden Watts

Goaltenders (2): Trevor Gorsuch, Beck Warm

Reserve (2): Kelly Bent, Mark Zhukov

Opening Night is closing in. Join us as we host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, October 20.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.