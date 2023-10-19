Idaho Steelheads Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
October 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced its opening night roster today ahead of the team's 26th season. The roster consists of 23 players, including 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.
The Steelheads will open their season on home ice this Friday vs. the Allen Americans at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. face-off with fans receiving a Project Filler Magnet Schedule. The same two teams will square off Saturday also at 7:10 p.m.
Friday's game will start with the recognition of the 2022-23 Western Conference Champions and Brabham Cup Championship banner.
FORWARDS (13)
6 Wade Murphy
8 Keaton Mastrodonato
10 Nick Nardella
17 Ty Pelton-Byce
18 A.J. White
26 Jade Miller
27 Jack Becker
28 Aaron Aragon
29 Willie Knierim
34 Colton Kehler
61 Zane Franklin
72 Janis Svanenbergs
92 Mark Rassell
DEFENSEMEN (8)
2 Jake Murray
3 Nick Canade
23 Demetrios Koumontzis
24 Seamus Donohue
43 Matt Register
44 Ben Zloty
47 Patrick Kudla
74 Cody Haiskanen
GOALTENDERS (2)
30 Bryan Thomson
35 Dylan Wells
BY COUNTRY
Canada: 12
USA: 10
Latvia: 1
EXPERIENCE
The Steelheads 2023-24 opening night roster has a combined 2,063 regular season games of ECHL experience and 101 games of AHL experience. The 21 players have a combined 1,332 ECHL points (441G, 891A).
Veteran defenseman Matt Register has the most ECHL experience having played 540 ECHL games accumulating 426 points (100G, 326A). The Calgary, AB native was named to the ECHL First All-Star Team last season for the sixth time in his career and was a Co-Winner for ECHL Plus Performer of the Year (+53) with fellow Steelhead Cody Haiskanen. The Calgary, AB native led Idaho in assists (43) last year and tied for first amongst all league defenders while his (52) points ranked second amongst league defensemen. The three-time Kelly Cup Champion looks to become the only player in league history to win the Kelly Cup four times and is (60) games away from holding the games played record amongst league defenders. The only other veteran on the roster is Captain A.J. White who returns for his sixth season in Boise, fifth as Captain. The Dearborn, MI native ranks second in franchise history in games played (345), third in goals (86), second in assists (158) and points (244).
Idaho returns 15 players from the 2022-23 team that won the Brabham Cup and Western Conference Championship including nine forwards, Wade Murphy, Ty Pelton-Byce, A.J. White, Jade Miller, Jack Becker, Willie Knierim, Colton Kehler, Zane Franklin, Janis Svanenbergs, five defensemen, Nick Canade, Demetrios Koumontzis, Matt Register, Patrick Kudla, Cody Haiskanen, and one goaltender, Dylan Wells.
There are six rookies on the opening night roster including two forwards, Nick Nardella, Aaron Aragon, three defensemen, Jake Murray, Demetrious Koumontzis, Ben Zloty, and one goaltender, Bryan Thomson.
Idaho begins their season tomorrow night in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena vs. the Allen Americans at 7:10 p.m. The same two teams will face-off against one another on Saturday night.
Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
