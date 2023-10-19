Idaho Steelheads Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced its opening night roster today ahead of the team's 26th season. The roster consists of 23 players, including 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.

The Steelheads will open their season on home ice this Friday vs. the Allen Americans at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. face-off with fans receiving a Project Filler Magnet Schedule. The same two teams will square off Saturday also at 7:10 p.m.

Friday's game will start with the recognition of the 2022-23 Western Conference Champions and Brabham Cup Championship banner.

FORWARDS (13)

6 Wade Murphy

8 Keaton Mastrodonato

10 Nick Nardella

17 Ty Pelton-Byce

18 A.J. White

26 Jade Miller

27 Jack Becker

28 Aaron Aragon

29 Willie Knierim

34 Colton Kehler

61 Zane Franklin

72 Janis Svanenbergs

92 Mark Rassell

DEFENSEMEN (8)

2 Jake Murray

3 Nick Canade

23 Demetrios Koumontzis

24 Seamus Donohue

43 Matt Register

44 Ben Zloty

47 Patrick Kudla

74 Cody Haiskanen

GOALTENDERS (2)

30 Bryan Thomson

35 Dylan Wells

BY COUNTRY

Canada: 12

USA: 10

Latvia: 1

EXPERIENCE

The Steelheads 2023-24 opening night roster has a combined 2,063 regular season games of ECHL experience and 101 games of AHL experience. The 21 players have a combined 1,332 ECHL points (441G, 891A).

Veteran defenseman Matt Register has the most ECHL experience having played 540 ECHL games accumulating 426 points (100G, 326A). The Calgary, AB native was named to the ECHL First All-Star Team last season for the sixth time in his career and was a Co-Winner for ECHL Plus Performer of the Year (+53) with fellow Steelhead Cody Haiskanen. The Calgary, AB native led Idaho in assists (43) last year and tied for first amongst all league defenders while his (52) points ranked second amongst league defensemen. The three-time Kelly Cup Champion looks to become the only player in league history to win the Kelly Cup four times and is (60) games away from holding the games played record amongst league defenders. The only other veteran on the roster is Captain A.J. White who returns for his sixth season in Boise, fifth as Captain. The Dearborn, MI native ranks second in franchise history in games played (345), third in goals (86), second in assists (158) and points (244).

Idaho returns 15 players from the 2022-23 team that won the Brabham Cup and Western Conference Championship including nine forwards, Wade Murphy, Ty Pelton-Byce, A.J. White, Jade Miller, Jack Becker, Willie Knierim, Colton Kehler, Zane Franklin, Janis Svanenbergs, five defensemen, Nick Canade, Demetrios Koumontzis, Matt Register, Patrick Kudla, Cody Haiskanen, and one goaltender, Dylan Wells.

There are six rookies on the opening night roster including two forwards, Nick Nardella, Aaron Aragon, three defensemen, Jake Murray, Demetrious Koumontzis, Ben Zloty, and one goaltender, Bryan Thomson.

Idaho begins their season tomorrow night in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena vs. the Allen Americans at 7:10 p.m. The same two teams will face-off against one another on Saturday night.

