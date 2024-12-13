Wagner Scores Twice, Rush Routed by Wichita
December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Wichita Thunder defeated the Rapid City Rush 9-2 at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
Ryan Wagner scored both goals for the Rush, his team-leading eighth and ninth of the season. The captain has three goals in two games this series. Brett Davis picked up two assists, while Chaz Smedsrud and Aaron Hyman collected one each.
Wichita scored six times in the second period to pull away from the Rush. Michal Stinil recorded a hat trick. Jay Dickman tallied a four-point night: one goal and three assists.
Matt Radomsky played the first two periods and took the loss for the Rush. Christian Propp came in for the third. Aaron Dell earned the win with 34 saves on 36 shots for Wichita.
Next game: Saturday, December 14 vs. Wichita. 4:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush welcomes in the Wichita Thunder for a three-game series on December 12, 13, and 14! Saturday, December 14th is Teddy Bear Toss and Peanuts Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder's Braden Haché versus Rapid City Rush's Ryan Wagner
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2024
- Oiers Force Tie Contest in Final Minute, Defeat Idaho in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Idaho Falls 5-4 in Overtime vs. Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Shut Out Americans 6-0 on Eras Night - Indy Fuel
- Wagner Scores Twice, Rush Routed by Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Score Late But Fall Short Against Fort Wayne - Bloomington Bison
- Mavericks Win Sixth Straight with 4-2 Victory Over Ghost Pirates - Kansas City Mavericks
- Heartlanders Score Twice in Third But Have Long Winning Streak Snapped, 6-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lewandowski Scores Hat Trick In Win Against Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Blanked by Indy 6-0 - Allen Americans
- Fornaa Svensson's Hat Trick Lifts Norfolk to Their 8th Straight Win - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Dominate Bears 4-1 to End the Series - Florida Everblades
- Lions Start Five-Game Roadtrip with a 5-3 Win Over the Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Make More History in 12th Straight Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Tag Bertuzzi Scores in Return in 5-2 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Pick up Road Win at Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 13 - ECHL
- Game Days #19 & #20 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Worcester Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Connor Murphy Recalled by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Round Two Tonight at Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday - Bloomington Bison
- Cooper Black Assigned to Ghost Pirates - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Forward Francesco Arcuri Assigned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Open the Weekend in Indianapolis - Allen Americans
- Tyson Feist Recalled by Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Knight Monsters Bear Down in Crushing 8-2 Win over Utah - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Knight Monsters Defeat Grizzlies 8-2 on Thursday Night at Tahoe - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Opens Road Trip with Shootout Win vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Suffers Shootout Loss to Wichita - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.