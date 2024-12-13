Wagner Scores Twice, Rush Routed by Wichita

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder's Braden Haché versus Rapid City Rush's Ryan Wagner

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Wichita Thunder defeated the Rapid City Rush 9-2 at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

Ryan Wagner scored both goals for the Rush, his team-leading eighth and ninth of the season. The captain has three goals in two games this series. Brett Davis picked up two assists, while Chaz Smedsrud and Aaron Hyman collected one each.

Wichita scored six times in the second period to pull away from the Rush. Michal Stinil recorded a hat trick. Jay Dickman tallied a four-point night: one goal and three assists.

Matt Radomsky played the first two periods and took the loss for the Rush. Christian Propp came in for the third. Aaron Dell earned the win with 34 saves on 36 shots for Wichita.

Next game: Saturday, December 14 vs. Wichita. 4:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

