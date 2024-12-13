Cooper Black Assigned to Ghost Pirates

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the club has been assigned goaltender Cooper Black by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.

Black, 23, has appeared in one game with the Ghost Pirates this season, securing a win with 15 saves on November 9 against the Idaho Steelheads. The 6-foot-8 netminder is 2-1-1 with the Checkers in 2024-25, posting a goals-against average of 1.73 and a save percentage of .897. Black recorded his first pro shutout on November 30 against the Iowa Wild, stopping 23 shots.

The Alpena, MI, native played two seasons at Dartmouth College, playing in 60 games, recording a 2.82 GAA and a SV% of .904. He was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team following his freshman season in 2022-23 and earned Second All-Star Team honors in 2023-24. Black signed a contract with the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers on April 2, 2024.

