Lewandowski Scores Hat Trick In Win Against Iowa

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Coralville, IA - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena in the Friday night series finale with a final score of 6-3.

The Walleye had a strong comeback game after a loss on Wednesday. Mitch Lewandowski had a huge night, scoring a hat trick.

How it Happened:

Iowa started off the scoring at 7:59 with an unassisted goal by Jules Boscq. At 10:02 of the first, Mitchell Lewandowski got his first of the night off a rebound from Jalen Smereck.

Toledo came in the 2nd period hot with Mitch Lewandowski potting his 2nd of the night at 2:17, with Brandon Kruse and Chaz Reddekopp assisting the goal.

Trenton Bliss tallied another on the power-play after he drew a penalty on Sorenson for interference.

Mitch Lewandowski got the hat trick at 16:14, giving him his first professional hat trick and his first multi goal game.

In a goal-heavy 3rd period, Iowa tallied one at 9:42 to put them within 2, however Casey Dornbach responded shortly after at 10:29, assisted by Dalton Messina.

Iowa scored again to put them within 2 again, but Tyler Spezia sealed the deal with an empty netter at 18:12.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - M. Lewandowski (3G)

2. IWA - N. Blachman (1G)

3. IWA - J. Boscq (1G)

What's Next:

Toledo will travel to Bloomington to take on the Bison tomorrow in a Saturday evening matchup. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. est.

