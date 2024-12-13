Idaho Falls 5-4 in Overtime vs. Tulsa

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (12-9-2-0, 26pts) fell in overtime to the Tulsa Oilers (13-8-1-0, 27pts) Friday night by a final score of 5-4 in front of 5,281 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the 45th consecutive regular season sell-out. Idaho and Tulsa will close out the series Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. for the Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game.

Reece Harsch (2nd) gave Idaho a 1-0 lead but the Oilers would strike for three unanswered goals taking a 3-1 lead into the dressing room through 20 minutes outshooting Idaho 19-8. A.J. White from the left corner fed Hank Crone in the high slot. Crone then slid the puck to the right circle where Harsch sent a shot past Boyko nine minutes into the game. Ruslan Gazizov tied the game just 3:37 later and then Michael Farren gave Tulsa a 2-1 advantage with a power-play goal at 16:47. With 1:59 remaining in the stanza Alec Butcher stretched the lead to 3-1.

Idaho would receive a pair of power-play goals in the second sending the score tied at 3-3 through 40 minutes. Hank Crone (10th) sent a wrist shot from inside the right circle into the top right corner at 11:20. Mark Olver (2nd) tied the game with a man advantage strike with 2:25 left in the period. Matt Register fired the initial shot inside the center point with Olver deflecting it home from the high slot.

Ty Pelton-Byce (13th) gave the Steelheads back the lead at 6:07 of the third period. Thomas Caron from the right circle fed Pelton-Byce at the back post where he made it 4-3. The Oilers pulled Boyko from the net late in the game trailing by one and Justin Michaelian provided the equalizer with 42 seconds left forcing overtime.

With just 38 seconds left in the extra session Duggie Lagrone found the back of the net handing the Oilers a 5-4 overtime win.

Ben Kraws made 43 saves on 48 shots in the loss while Talyn Boyko made 28 saves on 42 shots.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Duggie Lagrone (TUL, 1-0-1, +2, 1 shot)

2) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH, 1-1-2, +1, 2 shots)

3) Solag Bakich (TUL, 0-3-3, +3, 3 shots)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 2-for-4 on the power-play while Tulsa went 1-for-4.

Tulsa outshot Idaho 48-32

Romain Rodzinski (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Connor MacEachern (INJ), and Slava Demin (IR), did not dress for Idaho.

Matt Register notched his 400th career ECHL assist becoming one of four players in league history to hit that mark.

Everett Sheen coached his 300th game as Head Coach.

Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2), Hank Crone (1-1-2), and Thomas Caron all notched multi-point games.

Nick Canade, A.J. White, and Connor Punnett also recorded an assist.

Idaho has a four-game point-streak (3-0-1) on home ice.

Patrick Kudla led all Idaho skaters with five shots.

