Knight Monsters Bear Down in Crushing 8-2 Win over Utah
December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - There's nothing quite like home cooking.
In their first home game in almost three weeks, The Tahoe Knight Monsters enjoyed some home cooking on Thursday and erupted to a dominant 8-2 win against the Utah Grizzlies. Luke Adam had five points, Tahoe had 8 different goal scorers, and Jesper Vikman stayed sharp in net in the fifth straight victory for the Knight Monsters.
Things did start poorly for the Knight Monsters though, as they allowed Utah to strike first on a point-blank chance from Aaron Aragon. It was just the second time over the past three weeks that Tahoe had allowed the first goal in a game.
But then Tahoe took charge and didn't look back.
They notched a four-goal avalanche to close down the first, with Jett Jones, Anthony Collins, Simon Pinard, and Patrick Newell all striking to make it 4-1 Tahoe after 20 minutes.
Both Jones and Newell scored while stationed on the doorstep, and both goals were assisted by Luke Adam, who finished with five helpers in the game.
"It was important getting the lead... we played a good game tonight, maybe let them back in a little bit there, but bounced back and played a smart, solid, all-around game," said Adam after the game.
Things continued to roll in Tahoe's favor in the second, as Adam Robbins and Troy Loggins both scored following a Luke Manning goal for Utah. Loggins' goal was set up off a beautiful feed from Jake McGrew, who also assisted on Newell's goal in the first.
The game was well in hand entering the third, but the Knight Monsters continued to tack on with McGrew being rewarded with a deflection goal just two minutes in, and Blake Christensen scoring with just over 90 seconds to go in regulation.
Vikman finished the contest making 36-of-38 saves in his best start since early November.
Tahoe has now won five games in a row, by far their longest winning streak of the season, and looks poised to continue the momentum in front of two more home crowds this weekend.
"It's great to be back in front of the fans, it was a great, great crowd for a Thursday night," said Adam. "They were loud, they were into it, and we hope to keep that going."
Tahoe has a day off on Friday before game two of the series on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm, and don't forget to bring your teddy bears for Teddy Bear Toss Night! After every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.
Images from this story
|
Tahoe Knight Monsters battle the Utah Grizzlies
