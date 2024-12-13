Lions Start Five-Game Roadtrip with a 5-3 Win Over the Railers
December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Friday night saw the Lions facing off against the Railers at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Trois-Rivières were riding a three-game winning streak against the Railers: Would they be able to make it four-in-a-row?
It only took 2 minutes and 32 seconds of play into the first period when the Railers' Kolby Johnson and the Lions' Mathieu Boislard each received five-minute majors for fighting, a sign of things to come for the rest of the game. Worcester then opened the scoring on a goal by Cam McDonald with assists going to Jordan Kaplan and Jack Randl. However, the Lions replied with two of their own: Anthony Beauregard at 14:10 and then Alex Beaucage at 19:38 to give the Lions a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.
The Lions' Beauregard scored his second goal of the game at the 3:07 mark of the second period to give Trois-Rivières a 3-1 lead, and then it was Isaac Dufort scoring his first professional goal to give the Lions what appeared to be a comfortable 4-1 advantage. The Railers then responded with a goal of their own courtesy of captain Anthony Repaci at 13:48 to reduce the Lions' lead to 4-2.
The Railers continued their comeback attempt in the third period when Jordan Kaplan scored at 1:23 to narrow Trois-Rivières lead to 4-3. Although the Railers put pedal to the metal to tie the game, it was the Lions' Beaucage sealing the deal with an empty-netter to give Trois-Rivières the 5-3 victory.
