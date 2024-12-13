Lions Start Five-Game Roadtrip with a 5-3 Win Over the Railers

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Friday night saw the Lions facing off against the Railers at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Trois-Rivières were riding a three-game winning streak against the Railers: Would they be able to make it four-in-a-row?

It only took 2 minutes and 32 seconds of play into the first period when the Railers' Kolby Johnson and the Lions' Mathieu Boislard each received five-minute majors for fighting, a sign of things to come for the rest of the game. Worcester then opened the scoring on a goal by Cam McDonald with assists going to Jordan Kaplan and Jack Randl. However, the Lions replied with two of their own: Anthony Beauregard at 14:10 and then Alex Beaucage at 19:38 to give the Lions a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.

The Lions' Beauregard scored his second goal of the game at the 3:07 mark of the second period to give Trois-Rivières a 3-1 lead, and then it was Isaac Dufort scoring his first professional goal to give the Lions what appeared to be a comfortable 4-1 advantage. The Railers then responded with a goal of their own courtesy of captain Anthony Repaci at 13:48 to reduce the Lions' lead to 4-2.

The Railers continued their comeback attempt in the third period when Jordan Kaplan scored at 1:23 to narrow Trois-Rivières lead to 4-3. Although the Railers put pedal to the metal to tie the game, it was the Lions' Beaucage sealing the deal with an empty-netter to give Trois-Rivières the 5-3 victory.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.