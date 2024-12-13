Americans Open the Weekend in Indianapolis

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Hudson Wilson

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans defenseman Hudson Wilson(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Indianapolis, Indiana - The Allen Americans (7-8-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Indy Fuel (8-7-1-1) tonight at 6:00 PM CST at the brand-new Fisher's Event Center. Tonight is the only meeting between the two teams this season. The Americans will wrap up the weekend with back-to-back games in Fort Wayne on Saturday and Sunday.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 6:00 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 12/18/24 vs. Wichita 7:10 PM CST

Hudson Wilson loaned to Tucson: The Allen Americans have loaned defenseman Hudson Wilson to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. Wilson was signed to a PTO yesterday. He has three points in 18 games for the Americans this season. He scored his first professional goal last time out in Wichita.

Power Play Ranks 4th: The Americans power play ranks fourth overall in the league at 24.1 % (13-for-54). Easton Brodzinski leads the Americans with four power play goals. Kyle Crnkovic is tied for the league lead with 10 power play points. Brayden Watts is tied for first overall with eight power play assists.

Duarte Extends Goal Streak: Mark Duarte extended his goal streak to four games netting his 5th of the season last Thursday night in Wichita., He has six points over his last four games, and the current longest team point streak.

First trip outside the division: The Americans are playing their first games outside the Mountain Division this season with three games in the Central Division this weekend. One at Indy, and two in Fort Wayne.

Anson Thornton goes back-to-back-to-back: Anson Thornton started all three games last week for the Americans. Thornton is eighth overall in the league in minutes played with 764. He's second in the league in saves with 501. He's second overall in the league in goals against with 46. In 13 starts for the Americans this season he has a record of 2-6-4.

Watts tied for sixth overall in scoring: Brayden Watts is tied for sixth overall in the league in scoring with 21 points (8 goals and 13 assists). He is joined by his teammate Easton Brodzinski who also has 21 points (11 goals and 10 assists).

Last Game: The Americans dropped a 4-2 decision to the Wichita Thunder last Thursday night in Kansas. The Americans tied the game early in the third period on Mark Duarte's fifth goal of the season at the 57 second mark. It took Wichita less than a minute to break the tie. Peter Bates netted his fourth goal of the season at the 1:37 mark, giving the Wichita Thunder the lead for good. Jay Dickman added an empty-net goal with 12 seconds left to ice the game for the Thunder. Neither team scored on the power play. Wichita was 0-for-1. The Americans did not have a power play opportunity. The Americans managed just 23 shots compared to 40 by Wichita. The Americans have dropped three in a row.

Comparing Allen and Indy:

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-4-4

Away: 5-4-0

Overall: 7-8-4

Last 10: 4-3-3

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (11) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (13) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (21) Brayden Watts

+/-: (4) Spencer Asuchak

PIM's: (22) Spencer Asuchak

Indy Fuel:

Home: 0-1-1-0

Away: 8-6-0-1

Overall: 8-7-1-1

Last 10: 6-1-1-1

Indy Fuel Leaders:

Goals: (5) Kevin Lombardi

Assists: (8) Bryan Lemos

Points: (9) Nathan Burke

+/-: (+2) Kevin Lombardi

PIM's (68) Cam Hausinger

GROUP AND SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.