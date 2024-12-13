Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Many of us undoubtedly were taught from a young age to not throw objects in public. However, this weekend the Bloomington Bison are inviting - nay, encouraging - everyone in attendance at Grossinger Motors Arena to disregard that lesson.

The reason? The Teddy Bear Toss tradition begins at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday night.

With its origins tracing back to Canadian junior leagues in the mid 1990s, the Teddy Bear Toss has quickly become a staple at all levels of amateur and minor league hockey. Its premise is simple - fans are invited to bring stuffed animals with them to the designated game, to eventually hurl onto the ice surface after the home team scores their first goal of the night.

Once that goal is scored, all of the plush artillery is collected, counted and ultimately donated to local charities, hospitals and youth organizations in time for the holidays. For as much fun as it can be to launch a giant stuffed bear from the second deck of a packed stadium - the reason the Teddy Bear Toss has become such a popular event year after year is because of the good it can do for the community.

The standard for the Teddy Bear Toss has been set and maintained by the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League. Since their first toss back in December of 1995, the Hitmen and their fans have collected a staggering 323,343 stuffed animals. In the past 10 years, Calgary has surpassed the 20,000 bear mark nine times, including a whopping 28,815 toys in 2016. The current world record is held by the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League for collecting 74,599 bears in a single game.

Thinking of joining the fun Saturday for the Teddy Bear Toss? Here are a few tips and tricks to help make the most of this fun event:

Bring Multiple Bears: There's no rule limiting fans to one stuffed animal! It is not rare to see fans enter the building slinging giant bag full of fuzzy friends that puts Santa's sack to shame! The more animals that make it on the ice, the more toys delivered to local kids this holiday season!

Share Your Bears: Do your arms runneth over with teddy bears? Give one to a nearby fan or child without anything to throw. The Teddy Bear Toss is more fun when everyone can get involved!

Bring A Friend: Are you a seasoned Teddy Bear Tosser? This year, take a friend, neighbor, family member, coworker or anyone else who might not have experienced this event before.

Bag Your Bears: While there is something majestic about seeing a teddy bear fly freely over the glass, clean-up can sometimes take up to 15-20 minutes, and a stuffed animal sitting on the snow and ice can get wet and soggy. Consider wrapping your bears in plastic bags before throwing them to ensure they stay dry throughout the night.

The first 1,000 fans in the arena will receive a Bison-themed Santa hat. Single-game pricing starts as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.