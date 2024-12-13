Rush Suffers Shootout Loss to Wichita
December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush scored the first two goals on home ice, but picked up only a point as the Wichita Thunder prevailed 3-2 at The Monument Ice Arena on Thursday.
Ryan Wagner opened the scoring in the game with a breakaway goal late in the first period, his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Simon Boyko doubled the lead midway through the second period. Boyko has scored in back-to-back games for the Rush.
Wichita came back from there, tying the game on Joe Carroll's short-side snipe with 1:29 remaining in regulation.
After an uneventful overtime featuring only three total shots, the Thunder prevailed in a shootout as Michal Stinil scored the lone goal of the skills competition.
Connor Murphy stopped 27 out of 29 shots during the run of play and one out of two in the shootout. He suffers his third shootout loss of the season. Gabe Carriere made 28 saves on 30 shots to earn the win, his third victory over Rapid City this year.
The Rush's point earned takes them to 15 on the season and keeps them idle at seventh place in the Mountain Division.
Next game: Friday, December 13 vs. Wichita. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush welcomes in the Wichita Thunder for a three-game series on December 12, 13, and 14! Saturday, December 14th is Teddy Bear Toss and Peanuts Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush forward Maurizio Colella (left) vs. the Wichita Thunder
