Heartlanders Score Twice in Third But Have Long Winning Streak Snapped, 6-3

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders had their season-long six-game winning streak snapped in a 6-3 defeat against the Toledo Walleye Friday at Xtream Arena. Nico Blachman and Lincoln Erne scored in the third period to keep the game within reach, twice cutting Toledo's lead to two. Jules Boscq scored Iowa's Teddy Bear Toss goal at 7:59 of the first, his third as a professional.

On Boscq's Teddy Bear Toss goal, he rifled in a shot from the left point that bounced off Jan Bednar's shoulder and scooted in. Bednar won with 30 saves.

Toledo scored three times in the second period to take a 4-1 lead. Mitch Lewandowski registered a hat trick and gave the Walleye their first three-goal lead at 16:14 of the second.

Blachman scored his second of the season and first at Xtream Arena with a nifty top-shelf shot from the left-wing post past a sliding Bednar at 9:42 of the third, making it 4-2 Walleye. Erne scored three minutes later with a redirect on a shot from Louka Henault at 12:03 of the third.

Samuel Hlavaj took the loss with 24 stops. Toledo scored an empty-net goal from 140 feet away from Tyler Spezia to end Iowa's comeback attempt with 1:48 to go.

Box Score

Tickets to Heartlanders Home Games

Iowa is on the road for three games next week, Tuesday-Wednesday at Cincinnati and Friday at Bloomington, before returning home for Christmas in Coralville Night on Sat., Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m.

$10 Online Youth Tickets

Starting in January, grab $10 online youth tickets to any Heartlanders home game! Purchase 1 regular-priced ticket, and get $10 online youth tickets (age 17 and under) to any seating section (excluding glass/premium seats).

Hat Trick Package Now Available

Get Tickets To 3 Unforgettable Nights + A Heartlanders Hat, starting at $45.

Wild, Wild Midwest Night (Country Night): Saturday, January 18 at 6:00 pm vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Stick It To Cancer Night: Saturday, February 15 at 6:00 pm vs. Toledo Walleye

Fan Appreciation Night: Saturday, April 12 at 6:00 pm vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

December 21st: Christmas in Coralville

Festive cheer for all on Sat., Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington! We're making the magic of the holidays come alive in the Heartland with joyful entertainment, activities and enchanting decorations! We are truly making it feel like a Winter Wonderland in Xtream Arena. Also take advantage of a Holiday Stocking Ticket+ Opportunity.

Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders

Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.