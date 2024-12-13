Mavericks Win Sixth Straight with 4-2 Victory Over Ghost Pirates

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (16-6-1-1) extended their winning streak to six games with a solid 4-2 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates (11-10-1-0) on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. A dominant second period, highlighted by goals from David Noël and Landon McCallum, paved the way for the Mavericks' continued success.

The Mavericks struck first in the opening period, with Casey Carreau finding the back of the net at 14:09 and extending his point streak to six games, assisted by Cade Borchardt, who also extended his point streak to six games, and Marcus Crawford. Savannah held strong defensively but couldn't stop Kansas City's relentless attack in the second.

In the middle frame, David Noël netted two goals to take control of the game. His first came at 6:58, assisted by Borchardt and Cam Morrison, followed by a second tally at 9:20, set up by Landon McCallum and Josh Thrower. McCallum added a goal of his own at 11:31, with assists credited to Justin MacPherson and Pascal Laberge. Savannah managed to score in the period with a goal from Nicholas Zabaneh at 8:36, but Kansas City held a commanding 4-1 lead heading into the third.

The Ghost Pirates attempted to mount a comeback in the third, with Zach Uens scoring at 10:29, but the Mavericks' defense and goaltending from Jack LaFontaine, who made 21 saves, secured the win. Kansas City outshot Savannah 32-23, continuing their trend of offensive dominance during the streak.

The Mavericks, now riding high with six consecutive victories, will look to keep the momentum going as they conclude their series with the Ghost Pirates on Saturday night, which will be in front of a packed crowd for the Mavericks annual Star Wars Night

