Nailers Make More History in 12th Straight Win

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers' Mathieu De St. Phalle and Reading Royals' Todd Skirving and Shane Sellar on the ice

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers' Mathieu De St. Phalle and Reading Royals' Todd Skirving and Shane Sellar on the ice(Wheeling Nailers)

READING, PA- The Wheeling Nailers have altered the history books once again. On Friday night, Wheeling matched its team record with its 12th straight win, and set a new club record by earning points in 15 consecutive contests (14-0-1). The Nailers gave up the first goal of the match, but stormed back with four straight strikes to defeat the Reading Royals, 4-1 at Santander Arena. Matty De St. Phalle scored two of the goals, while Jordan Martel assisted on three of them, and Taylor Gauthier made 28 saves.

Despite allowing the game's opening goal, the first period belonged to the Nailers. Todd Skirving was responsible for that marker for Reading, as he shortened up on his stick, and shuffled in a low shot from the right face-off dot. Wheeling's offense got cooking at the 12:15 mark. Gabe Klassen made a jaw-dropping move to dance around a defender, then slid a pass to his right for Jagger Joshua, who slammed in a one-timer from the slot. 1:42 later, the Nailers took the lead. Jordan Martel tipped a Kyle Jackson pass on goal, which produced a rebound for Matty De St. Phalle to flip into the right side of the cage with his backhand. With 1:34 to go, De St. Phalle potted another one, as he grabbed a loose puck in the right circle, and whipped a wrist shot into the left side of the twine.

The visitors upped their lead with another goal in the middle frame. Martel carried the puck in on the right side of the slot, then spotted an open Kyle Jackson, who drilled home a one-timer from the slot.

Neither team tallied in the third period, as Wheeling carried the 4-1 score to the finish line.

Taylor Gauthier earned the victory in goal for the Nailers, as he turned away 28 of the 29 shots he faced. Keith Petruzzelli took the loss for the Royals, as he made 30 saves on 34 shots.

The Nailers and Royals will meet again in Reading on Saturday at 7:00. Wheeling's next home game is a Frosty Friday on December 20th at 7:10 against Toledo. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Star Wars Night on January 11th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.