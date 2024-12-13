ECHL Transactions - December 13

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 13, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Vitali Mikhailov, F

Worcester:

Zack Nazzarett, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Ty Gibson, D activated from reserve

delete Brendan Less, D loaned to Syracuse

Allen:

add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve

add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve

delete Ayodele Adeniye, D placed on reserve

delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Connor Galloway, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

delete Danny Katic, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Remy Parker, F activated from reserve

add Josh Burnside, D activated from reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

delete Kyle Bollers, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Marc-Andre Gaudet, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve

delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Zach White, F activated from reserve

add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve

delete Michael Gildon, F placed on reserve

delete Odeen Tufto, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Chandler Romero, D activated from reserve

add Lynden McCallum, F activated from reserve

add Francesco Arcuri, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

delete Justin Ertel, F recalled to Texas by Dallas

delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve

delete Connor MacEachern, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Thomas Farrell, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Ethan Manderville, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Nathan Burke, F activated from reserve

delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve

delete Jonathan Hampton, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Ty Young, G assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver

delete Hunter Vorva, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Adam Tisdale, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Maine:

add Trevor Thurston, D acquired from Atlanta

add Xander Lamppa, F activated from reserve

delete Jake Willets, D placed on reserve

delete Owen Pederson, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add C.J. McGee, D activated from reserve

Rapid City:

add Christian Propp, G activated from reserve

add Connor Mylymok, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dustin Manz, F placed on reserve

delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Wranglers

Reading:

add Matt Ustaski, F signed contract

add Michael Kim, D signed contract

delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve

delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

delete Connor McMenamin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jacques Bouquot, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Savannah:

add Cooper Black, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida

delete Keith Kinkaid, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

add C.J. Hayes, F acquired from Tahoe 12/12

delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve

delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Anthony Costantini, D assigned by San Diego

delete Olivier Dame-Malka, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

add Riley Ginnell, F acquired from Allen (12/11 (a.m.)

add Jack Randl, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Matt DeMelis, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Colin Jacobs, F placed on reserve

