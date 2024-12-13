ECHL Transactions - December 13
December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 13, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Vitali Mikhailov, F
Worcester:
Zack Nazzarett, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Ty Gibson, D activated from reserve
delete Brendan Less, D loaned to Syracuse
Allen:
add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve
add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve
delete Ayodele Adeniye, D placed on reserve
delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
add Connor Galloway, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
delete Danny Katic, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Cincinnati:
add Remy Parker, F activated from reserve
add Josh Burnside, D activated from reserve
delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve
delete Kyle Bollers, F placed on reserve
Florida:
add Marc-Andre Gaudet, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve
delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve
delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Zach White, F activated from reserve
add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve
delete Michael Gildon, F placed on reserve
delete Odeen Tufto, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Chandler Romero, D activated from reserve
add Lynden McCallum, F activated from reserve
add Francesco Arcuri, F assigned from Texas by Dallas
delete Justin Ertel, F recalled to Texas by Dallas
delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve
delete Connor MacEachern, F placed on reserve
Indy:
add Thomas Farrell, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Ethan Manderville, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Nathan Burke, F activated from reserve
delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve
delete Jonathan Hampton, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Ty Young, G assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver
delete Hunter Vorva, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Adam Tisdale, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Kansas City:
add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Maine:
add Trevor Thurston, D acquired from Atlanta
add Xander Lamppa, F activated from reserve
delete Jake Willets, D placed on reserve
delete Owen Pederson, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
add C.J. McGee, D activated from reserve
Rapid City:
add Christian Propp, G activated from reserve
add Connor Mylymok, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Dustin Manz, F placed on reserve
delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Wranglers
Reading:
add Matt Ustaski, F signed contract
add Michael Kim, D signed contract
delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve
delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve
delete Connor McMenamin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Jacques Bouquot, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Savannah:
add Cooper Black, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida
delete Keith Kinkaid, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
add C.J. Hayes, F acquired from Tahoe 12/12
delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve
delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Anthony Costantini, D assigned by San Diego
delete Olivier Dame-Malka, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
add Riley Ginnell, F acquired from Allen (12/11 (a.m.)
add Jack Randl, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Matt DeMelis, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Colin Jacobs, F placed on reserve
