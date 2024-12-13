Game Days #19 & #20 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Worcester Railers

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







WORCESTER - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières are set to play two games in Worcester, Massachusetts this weekend. The Lions will be looking to keep their momentum going, having not lost in regulation time in over a month.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #1 Zachary Émond: The St-Cyprien, Quebec native was named this week's ECHL Goaltender of the Week. He has won four of his five starts this season and has recorded one shutout. Zach is likely to see action over the weekend while fellow netminder Luke Cavallin remains with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

- #9 Nicolas Guay: The forward's presence is being felt. Guay has played 10 games since his return, and eight of those games have been Lions' victories. The former #91 is also doing well on the scoresheet having recorded eight points, including three goals.

- #78 Tommy Cormier: The 5' 7" forward is fitting in well among the professionals. Despite his smaller stature, he's managed to be a physical presence. "Jumbo" has five points this season.

Players to watch for the Worcester Railers:

- #20 William Provost: The forward was released by the Lions a week ago and the Railers acquired him shortly thereafter. Wouldn't you know it, he's already set to play against his former team. In 11 games, the Senneterre, Quebec native has yet to record a point, but his dogged on-ice persona could give the Lions a headache.

- #81 Anthony Repaci: It's impossible to talk about the Railers without mentioning their captain. He already has 16 goals in 24 games (one more than he had last season in 42 games). Three of his goals came against the Lions at the start of the season.

- #19 Riley Piercey: The forward has 13 points in 24 games this season. Three of his points have come against the Lions, including two goals on November 16.

The Lions will play three more games on the road next week, facing off against the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals. It was the Admirals who eliminated Trois-Rivières in last season's playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.