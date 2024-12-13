Connor Murphy Recalled by Wranglers

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Friday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Murphy, 26, was assigned to the Rush on October 10th and had been with the club since the beginning of the season. In 11 games, Murphy recorded a 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage, both team highs. He started for the Rush on Thursday and made 27 saves on 29 shots against Wichita.

The native of Hudson Falls, N.Y. split time last year between Rapid City and Calgary. Murphy played 18 Rush games and 15 Wranglers games. He enjoyed success at the AHL level with a 2.54 GAA and .922 save percentage.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound goaltender appeared between the pipes for the Calgary Flames at their Prospects Camp in September, where he competed against other NHL teams' prospects.

