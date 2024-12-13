Fuel Shut Out Americans 6-0 on Eras Night

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Allen Americans for Eras Night on Friday. After going six years without facing each other, the Fuel shut out Allen 6-0 with two power play goals and a four-point night from Jordan Martin.

1ST PERIOD

At 5:27, James Hardie was called for hooking, giving the Fuel the first power play opportunity of the game. The Americans killed off that penalty.

The Fuel continued to rack up shots, while Allen remained at one through most of the period.

Indy scored first at 18:20. It was Colin Bilek with the help of Luc Salem and Nathan Burke.

Soon after, the period ended with the Fuel up 1-0 and outshooting Allen 12-1.

2ND PERIOD

The Fuel started off strong in the second frame with a goal by Andrew Bellant at 3:39 to make it 3-0. The goal was assisted by Darby Llewellyn and Jordan Martin, and was his first of the season.

Nathan Burke took the Fuel's first penalty of the game with an unsportsmanlike conduct call at 5:22 but that penalty was killed off.

At 14:56, a fight broke out along the boards resulting in two-minute roughing minors for Andrew Bellant and Allen's Brayden Watts, ten-minute misconduct penalties for Nick Grima and Allen's Artyom Kulakov, and an additional two-minute roughing minor for Lucas Brenton.

At even strength, Colin Bilek scored his second goal of the game at 19:23. Ty Farmer and Lucas Brenton both claimed assists on that goal.

After two periods, Indy was outshooting Allen 23-3.

3RD PERIOD

At 2:42, Quinn Warmuth was called for tripping, giving the Fuel a power play. They quickly capitalized at 4:09 with a goal by Matus Spodniak to make it 4-0. Ethan Mandervile and Jordan Martin both claimed assists on that goal.

Thomas Farrell scored his first goal of the season at 8:43 to make it 5-0 in favor of the Fuel. Spodniak claimed the primary assist on that goal while Martin picked up his third assist of the game with the secondary assist.

At 10:00, Grima headed to the box again for tripping, then at 11:36, Jordan Martin took a delay of game penalty but the Americans could not score on the power play.

After a scuffle at 15:54, Andrew Bellant and Easton Brodzinski took offsetting roughing penalties. Brodzinski took an additional unsportsmanlike conduct minor penalty as well.

Jordan Martin claimed his fourth point of the game with a power play goal at 17:54 to make it 6-0. Adam McCormick and Kevin Lombardi tallied assists on that goal.

After outshooting Allen 33-7 and shutting them out 6-0, the Fuel claimed their first home win of the season.

With just 7 shots on goal by the Americans, this game set a new ECHL record for fewest shots on goal by one team.

