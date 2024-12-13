Americans Blanked by Indy 6-0

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel's Ethan Manderville and Allen Americans' Artyom Kulakov and Quinn Warmuth on game night

(Indianapolis, Indiana) - The Allen Americans (7-9-4), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped the opening game of a three-game Indiana trip 6-0 to the Indy Fuel at the brand-new Fisher's Event Center in Indianapolis.

The Americans were held to an ECHL record low of seven shots, outshot 33-7 for the game. One shot in the first period, two in the second, and four in the third. Ryan Mahshie led Allen with two shots on goal.

Colin Bilek led the way for the Indy Fuel with a pair of goals, his fourth and fifth of the season. Former Americans defenseman Ty Farmer assisted on the second Bilek goal. He finished the night with one point, one shot on goal, and a plus two.

The Americans power play which entered the game on Friday as the fourth best power play in the league was shut down going 0-for-4.

Anson Thornton made his fourth straight start in net for the Americans, suffering the loss stopping 27 of 33 Indy shots.

The Americans resume the Indiana road trip on Saturday night as things shift to Fort Wayne for a 6:35 PM CST start from Memorial Coliseum. Join us for the Americans Watching Party at Northside Drafthouse in Richardson.

Three Stars:

1. IND - C. Bilek

2. IND - J. Vrbetic

3. IND - M. Spodniak

