Tyson Feist Recalled by Syracuse Crunch
December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Friday (Dec. 13) defenseman Tyson Feist has been recalled from loan by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Feist, 23, has appeared in 12 games for the Solar Bears this season and 43 games over three seasons, scoring 17 points (6g-11a). The Dawson Creek, British Columbia native has also skated in 43 AHL games over three seasons with the Chicago Wolves and the Syracuse Crunch, scoring eight points (1g-7a) and earning 51 penalty minutes.
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior) during the 2021-22 season, scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating. In total, Feist appeared in 187 WHL games for Kelowna, Regina, and Spokane from 2017-2022.
