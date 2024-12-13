Round Two Tonight at Rapid City

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game road trip tonight at 8:05 p.m. with its second of three against Rapid City.

This is the fifth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 63-58-14 against Rapid City and 24-33-8 on the road against the Rush.

Last night, the Rush led 2-0 late in the second period. The Thunder climbed back, forced overtime and eventually won the contest in a shootout.

Wichita moves into a fourth-place tie with 25 points. Rapid City sits in seventh place with 17 points.

The Thunder have won two in a row while the Rush are looking to snap a six-game losing skid.

Nolan Kneen started the Wichita comeback last night, scoring late in the second period. He tallied his second goal in the last three games. Kneen has points in four-straight (2g, 4a). He is nearing his career-high of 17, which he had last season with the Thunder.

Michal Stinil returned to the lineup last night after serving a one-game suspension. He recorded the game-winner in the shootout. Stinil has three points in his last three games. He is tied for 11th in goals (10) and tied for seventh in points with 24. Stinil is third in the league in shots on net (85).

Joe Carroll tied the game last night with 1:29 left in regulation to help the Thunder earn a shootout win. Carroll has goals in two of his last three outings and points in six of his last eight. On a contract with the Barracuda, Carroll has 12 points (8g, 4a) in 15 games.

Gabriel Carriere returned to the Thunder earlier this week and was solid for the Thunder last night. He stopped 28 shots to grab his fifth win of the season. Carriere also snapped a personal three-game losing skid with the victory. He lowered his goals-against to 2.29. Carriere is fifth in the league in save percentage (.930).

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for 10th in the league with 22 points...Dominic Dockery is nine games away from playing 200 ECHL contests...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for first among blueliners with two game-winning goals... Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 8-3-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 4-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 8-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

RUSH NOTES - Ryan Wagner is tied for fifth with 79 shots...Brady Pouteau is second with two shorthanded assists...Deni Goure is tied for first with two shootout goals...Connor Mylymok is tied for third among rookies with three majors...Billy Constantinou is tied for first among defenseman with two game-winning goals...Rapid City averages just 9.55 penalty minutes per game...Rapid City is being outscored 38-29 at home...Rapid City has only scored first five times, which is the lowest in the league and is 2-1-1-1 when scoring first...

