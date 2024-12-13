Blades Dominate Bears 4-1 to End the Series
December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
Florida Everblades' Isaac Nurse and Orlando Solar Bears' Wyatt Wilson and Alexis Gravel in action
(Florida Everblades)
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four goals, interrupted by a lone Orlando Solar Bears strike, proved to be the winning formula for a dominant 4-1 Florida Everblades victory, evening the series and sealing the deal between the in-state rivals.
The first period got off to a slow start until nearing the final minutes when Carson Gicewicz stunned the Solar Bears with an unassisted slapshot while on the penalty kill. His goal not only opened the scoring but also set the tone for the rest of the game, earning him his third point in two games.
The Blades were able to maintain their dominance at 8:25 of the second after former Solar Bear-turned-Blade Marc-Andre Gaudet fired from the blue line through traffic to bring the score to a comfortable 2-0 lead.
Orlando broke through their scoreless streak 10 minutes later with just under two minutes remaining in the middle frame.
Blades forward Isaac Nurse answered Orlando's pushback with his first professional goal, mirroring Gicewicz's unassisted strike. After breaking away on a rush, Nurse found himself in a one-on-one with Solar Bears goaltender Alexis Gravel, slipping the puck through the five-hole to extend the lead.
The Blades put the Solar Bears away for the night under a minute later when a scoring attempt from Kyle Betts was recovered by Jesse Lansdell to connect with Alex Kile for a one-timer that saw the back of the net, securing the series decider in a 4-1 road win.
Blades goaltender Cam Johnson faced 26 shots, only letting one through whereas, Gravel faced 32, blocking just 28.
The Blades will head to Jacksonville for a single matchup against the Icemen at 7:00 p.m., wrapping up their road trip before returning to The Swamp next weekend.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades' Isaac Nurse and Orlando Solar Bears' Wyatt Wilson and Alexis Gravel in action
- Chau's Two-Goal Second Period Leads Everblades to 3-2 Win over Icemen