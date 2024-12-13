Tag Bertuzzi Scores in Return in 5-2 Loss to Mariners

GLENS FALLS - Despite a goal and an assist from Tag Bertuzzi in his return, the Adirondack Thunder were defeated by Maine Mariners on Friday night in front of 3,512 at Cool Insuring Arena.

After killing off an early penalty, Maine took a 1-0 lead as the cross-ice pass went off Adirondack's Josh Filmon and up and over the right shoulder of goaltender Tyler Brennan for the opening goal. Evan Vierling was credited with the goal with assists from Christian Sarlo and Justin Bean at 3:43 of the first period.

Maine took a 2-0 lead on a wrist shot from the right circle as Brooklyn Kalmikov sent the puck by Tyler Brennan for his sixth of the season at 13:41 of the first period. Alex Sheehy and Trevor Thurston were awarded assists.

The Thunder pulled back within one goal as Tag Bertuzzi returned to the lineup and sent the puck through the legs of Maine goaltender Ryan Bischel. The goal was Bertuzzi's second of the year in four games with the lone assist from Patrick Polino with just 2:11 left in the first frame.

Jimmy Lambert cashed in on the power play late in the first to get Maine's two-goal lead back. Lambert took a pass and fired a wrist shot into the net from the hash marks just five second into the power play and with 1:43 to go in the opening period. The goal was Lambert's seventh of the season and the Mariners took a 3-1 lead into the intermission.

Chase Berger added to the lead at 10:37 of the third period with his second of the year with assists from Brooklyn Kalmikov and Patrick Guay. The goal gave Maine a 4-1 lead.

Adirondack's Alex Young pulled the Thunder within two again in the third period with his sixth goal of the year. Tag Bertuzzi and Kevin O'Neil collected assists on the power-play goal and the deficit decreased to 4-2.

Maine added an empty-net goal in the 5-2 win. Tyler Brennan stopped 20 of 25 shots in the loss.

