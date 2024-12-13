Tag Bertuzzi Scores in Return in 5-2 Loss to Mariners
December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
Adirondack Thunder's Jackson van de Leest, Alex Young, and Tag Bertuzzi on game night
(Adirondack Thunder)
GLENS FALLS - Despite a goal and an assist from Tag Bertuzzi in his return, the Adirondack Thunder were defeated by Maine Mariners on Friday night in front of 3,512 at Cool Insuring Arena.
After killing off an early penalty, Maine took a 1-0 lead as the cross-ice pass went off Adirondack's Josh Filmon and up and over the right shoulder of goaltender Tyler Brennan for the opening goal. Evan Vierling was credited with the goal with assists from Christian Sarlo and Justin Bean at 3:43 of the first period.
Maine took a 2-0 lead on a wrist shot from the right circle as Brooklyn Kalmikov sent the puck by Tyler Brennan for his sixth of the season at 13:41 of the first period. Alex Sheehy and Trevor Thurston were awarded assists.
The Thunder pulled back within one goal as Tag Bertuzzi returned to the lineup and sent the puck through the legs of Maine goaltender Ryan Bischel. The goal was Bertuzzi's second of the year in four games with the lone assist from Patrick Polino with just 2:11 left in the first frame.
Jimmy Lambert cashed in on the power play late in the first to get Maine's two-goal lead back. Lambert took a pass and fired a wrist shot into the net from the hash marks just five second into the power play and with 1:43 to go in the opening period. The goal was Lambert's seventh of the season and the Mariners took a 3-1 lead into the intermission.
Chase Berger added to the lead at 10:37 of the third period with his second of the year with assists from Brooklyn Kalmikov and Patrick Guay. The goal gave Maine a 4-1 lead.
Adirondack's Alex Young pulled the Thunder within two again in the third period with his sixth goal of the year. Tag Bertuzzi and Kevin O'Neil collected assists on the power-play goal and the deficit decreased to 4-2.
Maine added an empty-net goal in the 5-2 win. Tyler Brennan stopped 20 of 25 shots in the loss.
The Thunder return home tomorrow against Maine for Joe Yanklowitz Teddy Bear Toss Night for $4 Michelob Ultra. Bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice for charity when the Thunder score their first goal. Also, it's First Responder Night and a Thunder firefighter helmet giveaway to the first 1,000 kids 14 years of age or younger.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
### #ADKThunder
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder's Jackson van de Leest, Alex Young, and Tag Bertuzzi on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2024
- Oiers Force Tie Contest in Final Minute, Defeat Idaho in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Idaho Falls 5-4 in Overtime vs. Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Shut Out Americans 6-0 on Eras Night - Indy Fuel
- Wagner Scores Twice, Rush Routed by Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Score Late But Fall Short Against Fort Wayne - Bloomington Bison
- Mavericks Win Sixth Straight with 4-2 Victory Over Ghost Pirates - Kansas City Mavericks
- Heartlanders Score Twice in Third But Have Long Winning Streak Snapped, 6-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lewandowski Scores Hat Trick In Win Against Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Blanked by Indy 6-0 - Allen Americans
- Fornaa Svensson's Hat Trick Lifts Norfolk to Their 8th Straight Win - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Dominate Bears 4-1 to End the Series - Florida Everblades
- Lions Start Five-Game Roadtrip with a 5-3 Win Over the Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Make More History in 12th Straight Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Tag Bertuzzi Scores in Return in 5-2 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Pick up Road Win at Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 13 - ECHL
- Game Days #19 & #20 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Worcester Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Connor Murphy Recalled by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Round Two Tonight at Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday - Bloomington Bison
- Cooper Black Assigned to Ghost Pirates - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Forward Francesco Arcuri Assigned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Open the Weekend in Indianapolis - Allen Americans
- Tyson Feist Recalled by Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Knight Monsters Bear Down in Crushing 8-2 Win over Utah - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Knight Monsters Defeat Grizzlies 8-2 on Thursday Night at Tahoe - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Opens Road Trip with Shootout Win vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Suffers Shootout Loss to Wichita - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.