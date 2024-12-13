Forward Francesco Arcuri Assigned to Steelheads

December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Francesco Arcuri has been assigned to Idaho by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars. In addition, forward Justin Ertel has been re-called by the Dallas Stars to the Texas Stars.

Arcuri, 21, appeared in 64 regular season games for the Steelheads last year finishing tied for third with 25 goals while adding 21 assists for 46 points. His 12 goals on the power-play led all ECHL rookies while they were second on Idaho. In his first 22 games from Oct. 27-Dec. 23 he skated in 22 games totaling nine points (6G, 3A) before recording 39 points (20G, 19A) in 46 games from Dec.29-Apr.13.

He has skated in three games for Texas this season, his last was on Nov. 19. The Toronto, ON native is on the second year of his three-year NHL contract with Dallas and was originally drafted by the Stars in 2021, 6thround, 175th overall.

Ertel, 21, has totaled four goals and four assists in 21 games for Idaho this season. The Kitchener, ON native is on the first year of his three-year NHL contract with Dallas and was originally drafted by the Stars in 2021, 3rd round, 79th overall.

The Steelheads hosts the Tulsa Oilers tonight and tomorrow evening at the Idaho Central Arena with puck-drop at 7:10 p.m.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.