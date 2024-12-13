Mariners Pick up Road Win at Adirondack
December 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder 5-2 in the first meeting of the season between the two teams on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. Brooklyn Kalmikov paced the Maine offense with a goal and two assists.
The Mariners struck early, with a goal at 3:43 from Evan Vierling to grab the 1-0 lead. Firing the puck from the left wall, Vierling deflected a shot off an Adirondack player and past netminder Tyler Brennan to give the Mariners the first goal for the fourth game in a row. Ten minutes later, Maine doubled the lead on a left-wing wrister from Brooklyn Kalmikov, his sixth goal of the season. Alex Sheehy and newcomer defenseman Trevor Thurston collected their first points of the season with assists on the goal. At 17:49, Adirondack's Tag Bertuzzi found the five hole of Ryan Bischel to get the Thunder on the board but just 18 seconds later, Jimmy Lambert buried a power play goal to restore Maine's two-goal lead.
The score remained 3-1 Mariners through 40 minutes of play. Christian Berger added an insurance tally midway through the third, set up by Kalmikov, who entered the zone on the right side and found the trailing Maine defenseman. A Thunder power play goal from Alex Young at 15:07 got Adirondack within two, but Patrick Guay's empty netter with 10 seconds to play sealed the 5-2 victory.
Ryan Bischel made 27 stops to earn his sixth win of the season. Tyler Brennan stopped 20 of 24 for Adirondack.
The Mariners (8-11-2) and Thunder meet again on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena for another 7 PM puck drop. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 on the Maine Mariners Broadcast Network, powered by Mixlr and FloHockey. The Mariners return to home ice on Saturday, December 28th for a "Pajama Party" at 6 PM, also against Adirondack. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mariners pillowcase. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2024
- Oiers Force Tie Contest in Final Minute, Defeat Idaho in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Idaho Falls 5-4 in Overtime vs. Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Shut Out Americans 6-0 on Eras Night - Indy Fuel
- Wagner Scores Twice, Rush Routed by Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Score Late But Fall Short Against Fort Wayne - Bloomington Bison
- Mavericks Win Sixth Straight with 4-2 Victory Over Ghost Pirates - Kansas City Mavericks
- Heartlanders Score Twice in Third But Have Long Winning Streak Snapped, 6-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lewandowski Scores Hat Trick In Win Against Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Blanked by Indy 6-0 - Allen Americans
- Fornaa Svensson's Hat Trick Lifts Norfolk to Their 8th Straight Win - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Dominate Bears 4-1 to End the Series - Florida Everblades
- Lions Start Five-Game Roadtrip with a 5-3 Win Over the Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Make More History in 12th Straight Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Tag Bertuzzi Scores in Return in 5-2 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Pick up Road Win at Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 13 - ECHL
- Game Days #19 & #20 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Worcester Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Connor Murphy Recalled by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Round Two Tonight at Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday - Bloomington Bison
- Cooper Black Assigned to Ghost Pirates - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Forward Francesco Arcuri Assigned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Open the Weekend in Indianapolis - Allen Americans
- Tyson Feist Recalled by Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Knight Monsters Bear Down in Crushing 8-2 Win over Utah - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Knight Monsters Defeat Grizzlies 8-2 on Thursday Night at Tahoe - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Opens Road Trip with Shootout Win vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Suffers Shootout Loss to Wichita - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.