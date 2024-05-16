Victory Field to Host Food Drive-Thru Distribution Event on Thursday, May 23

May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - In partnership with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and Indiana WIC, the Indianapolis Indians are set to host a food drive-thru distribution event for up to 500 households at Victory Field on Thursday, May 23. Food distribution from Gleaners' Mega Fresh Mobile Pantry begins at 3 PM and continues until 5 PM.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and Indiana WIC in combating food hunger in central Indiana," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "Victory Field plays a central role in our downtown community, and we know this event will positively impact 500 households across Indianapolis."

Families must enter Victory Field's parking lot off West Street. After receiving their goods, vehicles will exit the lot onto Maryland Street.

"The successful distributions at Victory Field as a result of this partnership have helped countless neighbors stretch their food budgets a little further," said Fred Glass, President and CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. "We're seeing record numbers at Gleaners and across our service area, so we know that this special distribution comes at a time when many Hoosiers are in need."

"Indiana WIC is pleased to continue our partnership with the Indianapolis Indians and Gleaners Food Bank to serve Hoosier families with healthy, accessible food resources," said Laura Chavez, Director of Indiana WIC. "We hope this event allows families a convenient and quick way to get the staples they need for healthy meals."

