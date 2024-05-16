Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: May 21-26

LOUISVILLE , Kentucky - The Louisville Bats return home for the first of two consecutive series at Louisville Slugger Field. This six-game homestand will feature Western Kentucky University Night on Thursday, a Memorial Day Weekend Bash complete with our stars and stripes jerseys on Friday, and a fun-filled Saturday night where the Bats will play as the Louisville Mashers.

The six-game series from Tuesday, May 21 through Sunday, May 26 will see the Bats battle the Toledo Mud Hens, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in their first matchups this season. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games on 1450/96.1 WXVW.

Tuesday, May 21 - Louisville Bats vs. Toledo Mud Hens Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. $2 Menu Night: $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the entirety of the game, sponsored by Pepsi and Meijer.

Wednesday, May 22 - Louisville Bats vs. Toledo Mud Hens Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. 1/2 Price Senior Tickets: In advance of the game, fans ages 55 and older can purchase any ticket (except the On-Deck seats behind home plate) for half price. Baseball Bingo: Presented by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse. Postgame Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Following the game, all fans ages 55 and older are invited down to the field to take a lap around the bases, presented by Humana.

Thursday, May 23 - Louisville Bats vs. Toledo Mud Hens Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. WKU Night: Calling all Hilltoppers for Western Kentucky University night, presented by UA Local 502 Plumbers and Pipefitters. The first 1,000 fans will receive a WKU rally towel. Thirsty Thursday: Sponsored by Miller Lite and Coors Light, fans can enjoy canned $2 Miller Lite and canned $2 Coors Light from the time gates open at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at select concession stands throughout the ballpark. In addition, nachos and chicken tenders will be available for just $3 each all night long.

Friday, May 24 - Louisville Bats vs. Toledo Mud Hens Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. Memorial Day Weekend Bash: The Bats will break out their stars and stripes uniforms to kick off the start of Memorial Day weekend. Friends and Family Night: Treat the whole family (or friends) to a night at the ballpark with a family ticket package that includes 4 outfield reserve seats, 4 Bats hats, 4 hot dogs and four Pepsi bottled products, all for just $72. Presented by Republic Bank, groups may purchase more than four packages, and must be purchased by May 23 rd . Margarita Madness: Featuring $6 Frozen Margaritas and Cocktails from Number Juan Tequila, fans can purchase these specially priced drinks at select locations throughout the ballpark. Break the Bank: New in the 2024 season, the Bats will be hosting a fun promotion after the game. Fans can buy tennis balls in increments of 5, 10, or 30 to toss at various targets on the field for a chance to win select prizes ranging from Bats swag, autographed memorabilia, and a $500 cash grand prize. Postgame Fireworks: Presented by Mike's Car Wash, stick around to enjoy some Memorial Day weekend fireworks.

Saturday, May 25 - Louisville Bats vs. Toledo Mud Hens Gates Open: Gates open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. Mashers Night: The Bats will don their unique Mashers jerseys as they play as the Louisville Mashers. Evan Williams Bourbon Tasting: Set up in front of our team store, fans can enjoy four different 1/2 ounce Evan Williams bourbon pours for only $6. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act: Presented by Evan Williams, Tyler of "Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act" will perform between innings. Wined-Up Saturday: For $4, fans can purchase wine pours and cocktails from Cupcake Vineyards and Lemonade Stand wine slushies at select locations throughout the ballpark. $4 Craft Beer Special: Each Saturday, the Bats will offer a $4 craft beer special available at many different locations throughout the ballpark, with local craft breweries including Against the Grain, West Six, Hi-Wire, and Atrium. Frickled Pickle Express Food Truck: During Saturday's game, Frickled Pickle Express will have a food truck positioned on the back of the right field berm area.

Sunday, May 26 - Louisville Bats vs. Toledo Mud Hens Gates Open: All gates will open at 12 p.m. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Kids Day: Tickets for children ages 12 and under are available for $8 in the outfield, only in advance of the game. Those tickets also come with a free kids meal (one per child), and kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame area. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Waterpark, Meijer, and Pepsi. Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, the Philly's Best kiosk at the top of Section 124 will feature $3 non-alcoholic slushies. Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

