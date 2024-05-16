'Pigs Rally in Ninth Inning to Top Tides for Third Straight Win

May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk, Virginia - David Dahl pounded out two more extra-base hits, giving him five in the past 24 hours, including a solo homer in the ninth inning that gave the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-23) the lead for good in an 8-6 victory of the Norfolk Tides.

Dahl collected his first extra-base hit of the game right out of the chute, doubling to begin the game. He scored later in the frame on a Weston Wilson double.

Jackson Holliday led off the Tides half of the first with a homer to tie the game, his fourth of the season. Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad then doubled back-to-back to, with Mayo scoring on Kjerstad's two bagger, to make it 2-1 Norfolk.

The 'Pigs tied the game in the third on a Simon Muzziotti RBI single but Norfolk grabbed the lead right back in the bottom of the inning on a Nick Maton RBI knock.

In the fourth, Nick Podkul tied the game with an RBI single for the 'Pigs before Cody Roberts launched a three-run homer, his first of the season, to make it 6-3 'Pigs.

Daniel Johnson smacked a two-run homer, his eighth of the year, to cut the Norfolk deficit to 6-5 in the sixth.

With two outs in the eighth, Jackson Holliday doubled into the rightfield corner, scoring Shayne Fontana from first, and tying the game at 6-6.

Leading off the ninth, Dahl crushed a solo homer the other way, his fifth on the year, to give the 'Pigs the lead one final time 7-6. Esteban Quiroz drove in Weston Wilson, who had singled and stolen second, with two outs in the frame for an insurance run, making it 8-6.

In the last of the ninth, Griff McGarry (S, 1) worked around two walks, striking out one and stranding the tying run on base and winning run at the plate to earn his first save of the season with a scoreless frame.

Nick Nelson (1-1) picked up the win out of the bullpen for the 'Pigs after allowing a run in the eighth on two hits.

Bryan Baker (0-1) suffered the loss for the Tides, allowing two runs in the ninth on two hits and a walk, striking out two.

The 'Pigs and Tides face off again on Friday, May 17th at 6:35 p.m. Mick Abel (1-2, 5.60) is handed the ball for the 'Pigs while the Tides have yet to announce a starter.

