Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 16 vs. Buffalo

May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (24-17) vs. Rochester Red Wings (18-19)

Thursday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 13.50) vs. RHP Joan Adon (1-3, 7.66)

WEDNESDAY WOES: The Rochester Red Wings fell in game two of their six-game set against Buffalo last night, 14-3...1B JOEY GALLO launched his third home run with Rochester, a two-run shot that came off the bat at 107.1 MPH...LF JAMES WOOD logged his 12th double of the season, worked a walk and scored a run in the contest, and 3B ERICK MEJIA launched his second home run of the season...Rochester looks to even the series at two games apiece tonight, sending RHP JOAN ADON to the mound against former Red Wing and current Bison RHP Aaron Sanchez...

Bisons LF Nathan Lukes picked up six hits last night, the first player to do so against the Red Wings since current Toronto Blue Jay Justin Turner hit for the cycle on 9/6/2010, also with Buffalo.

WOOD OL' RELIABLE: LF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to a team-leading 21 games (T-1st in IL) with a 1-for-4 performance at the plate last night, tied for the longest by a Red Wing since TRAVIS BLANKENHORN reached in 21-straight games from 7/3-28 in 2023 ...he has now scored a run in nine consecutive games, most by a Red Wing since Drew Maggi crossed the plate in nine-straight from 7/27-8/8 in 2019, and the longest active streak in the International League...

Wood also extended his hitting streak to 11 games, his longest of 2024 and the longest hitting streak by a Red Wing this year.

He now leads the IL with 51 hits, ranks second with 84 total bases, third with a .453 on-base percentage, and fourth with a .354 (51-for-144) batting average.

HIT ME BABY JUAN MORE TIME: DH JUAN YEPEZ laced his eighth double of the season yesterday, going 1-for-4 last night...across eight games against Buffalo this season, the Venezuela native is hitting .313 (10-for-32) with a home run, three doubles, seven RBI, five walks, and four runs scored...

Eight doubles is good for second most on the team, four behind LF JAMES WOOD .

THE ERICK MEJIA SHOW: 3B ERICK MEJIA connected on his second home run of the season 358 feet over the right field wall into the bullpen last night, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, and run scored in the contest...across six games in May, Mejia has collected 5 hits in 13 at-bats (.385) with two home runs, six RBI, four walks and five runs scored...

He has now driven in a run in four consecutive games, the longest active streak in the International League.

This is the Wings fifth homer out of the nine-hole and first since SS JACK DUNN in Tuesday night's contest.

JOEY BAG OF HOMERS: 1B JOEY GALLO crushed a 377-ft two-run shot into the Rochester bullpen, the third of his Rehab Assignment...the lefty finished the night 1-for-3 with two RBI, two walks, and a run scored...three of his four hits during his assignment with the Red Wings have been home runs...

This is the first time since 2016 with Round Rock (25) that he's launched three home runs at the Triple-A level in a single season.

