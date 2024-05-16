Saggese Shines Offensively in Loss to Stripers
May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 13-game homestand and a seven-game series with a 4-2 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Thursday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Second baseman Thomas Saggese provided both Memphis runs in the loss. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and drove home shortstop Jose Fermin in both the first and fifth inning.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy had a nice bounce-back outing for the Redbirds. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.0 innings, allowed two runs on four hits, walked one and struck out four. Nick Raquet (0-1) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three in 3.0 innings of relief and earned his first loss at Triple-A.
In the bottom of the ninth, Memphis was able to bring the winning run to the plate but was unable to score.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a 13-game homestand and continue a seven-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday, May 15 with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
