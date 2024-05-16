Saggese Shines Offensively in Loss to Stripers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 13-game homestand and a seven-game series with a 4-2 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Thursday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Second baseman Thomas Saggese provided both Memphis runs in the loss. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and drove home shortstop Jose Fermin in both the first and fifth inning.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy had a nice bounce-back outing for the Redbirds. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.0 innings, allowed two runs on four hits, walked one and struck out four. Nick Raquet (0-1) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three in 3.0 innings of relief and earned his first loss at Triple-A.

In the bottom of the ninth, Memphis was able to bring the winning run to the plate but was unable to score.

