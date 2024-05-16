Bulls, Knights Divide Thursday DH
May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Charlotte, NC - Ruben Cardenas and Rene Pinto homered in the sixth inning of Thursday's doubleheader to lift Durham to a split in Charlotte, claiming the opener 4-3 before dropping the nightcap 5-2 at Truist Field.
Trailing 3-2, Cardenas and Pinto took Knights starter Nick Nastrini within three batters to put Durham (17-25) ahead 4-3. Kyle Whitten (W, 1-0) worked 2 2/3 innings to secure his first Triple-A win, while Tyler Zuber (S, 1) notched a save in his Tampa Bay organizational debut. Zuber was signed from the Atlantic League by the Rays on Monday.
In the second game, the Knights (17-24) scored three times in the first against Durham starter Joe Rock (L, 1-2) before he settled in to retire 10 straight batters. Jake Mangum singled with two outs in the top of the first for a 1-0 Bulls lead before the Knights capitalized early against Rock.
Austin Shenton homered in his first Durham game of the season, driving an opposite-field shot to left-center in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 3-2. Shenton was optioned down by the Rays earlier this week.
Nathan Wiles (4-2, 5.71) is slated to oppose Chad Kuhl (1-1, 4.46) in the series' fourth game on Friday night at 7:04 PM ET.
The Bulls return home Tuesday, May 21 against the Memphis Redbirds as part of a six-game series.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
