Bulls, Knights Divide Thursday DH

May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte, NC - Ruben Cardenas and Rene Pinto homered in the sixth inning of Thursday's doubleheader to lift Durham to a split in Charlotte, claiming the opener 4-3 before dropping the nightcap 5-2 at Truist Field.

Trailing 3-2, Cardenas and Pinto took Knights starter Nick Nastrini within three batters to put Durham (17-25) ahead 4-3. Kyle Whitten (W, 1-0) worked 2 2/3 innings to secure his first Triple-A win, while Tyler Zuber (S, 1) notched a save in his Tampa Bay organizational debut. Zuber was signed from the Atlantic League by the Rays on Monday.

In the second game, the Knights (17-24) scored three times in the first against Durham starter Joe Rock (L, 1-2) before he settled in to retire 10 straight batters. Jake Mangum singled with two outs in the top of the first for a 1-0 Bulls lead before the Knights capitalized early against Rock.

Austin Shenton homered in his first Durham game of the season, driving an opposite-field shot to left-center in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 3-2. Shenton was optioned down by the Rays earlier this week.

Nathan Wiles (4-2, 5.71) is slated to oppose Chad Kuhl (1-1, 4.46) in the series' fourth game on Friday night at 7:04 PM ET.

The Bulls return home Tuesday, May 21 against the Memphis Redbirds as part of a six-game series.

