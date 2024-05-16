A Sweet Partnership as the Saints and Custom One Team up to Enhance the Suite Experience at CHS Field

May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - One of the premier group spaces at CHS Field is about to get even better as two companies that believe in exceptional service are coming together for a one-of-a-kind partnership. The St. Paul Saints and Custom One have teamed up to revamp and revitalize the Saints suite experience in the Custom One Suites at CHS Field.

The three nightly suites, that hold up to 25 people, and Riverview Suite, an indoor-outdoor suite that holds up to 75 people, will now be rebranded as the Custom One Nightly Suite and Custom One Riverview Suite, repectively. The suites have been upgraded with new countertops, repainted, and renovated with brand new furniture. These suites are utilized year-round including Saints games, GLOW Holiday Light Festival, concerts, and other ballpark related events.

The Nightly Suites at CHS Field offer opportunities for groups to have a highly exclusive and premier experience in the Twin Cities. Featuring an air-conditioned indoor area, along with an outdoor patio and stadium seats, it is the perfect space to entertain clients or colleagues. The all-inclusive suite experience includes a premium meal serviced throughout the game, domestic beer, house wine, and non-alcoholic refreshments.

The Custom One Riverview Suite features some of the best aspects of a Saints premium experience. With sliding glass doors, stadium seating overlooking CHS Field, Custom One featured craftmanship, and an extensive patio area, this space is perfectly tailored for an exclusive night out. Enjoy wonderful views, a delicious meal, and easy access to the concourse level. The all-inclusive suite experience includes a premium meal serviced throughout the game, domestic beer, house wine, and non-alcoholic refreshments.

Custom One will not only be the Official Build Partner of the Saints, but have partnered with other elements around the ballpark and in game features. Custom One will present the game recap for each Saints game along with a signature promotion each season. They kicked off the partnership with the Taylor Swift Ticket Giveaway during the April 12 home game in which one lucky fan won two tickets to her Miami concert in September.

