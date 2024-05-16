Josh Allen Set to Play in Sunday's Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game at Sahlen Field
May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen will be among more than 35 Bills players scheduled to participate in the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game on Sunday, May 19 at Sahlen Field. Allen is scheduled to be joined on the Offense team by Dalton Kincaid, Kahlil Shakir, Dion Dawkins, Mitch Trubisky, Andy Isabella, Reggie Gilliam and many others as they try to upset the Defense for the first time. Micah Hyde has recruited A.J. Epenesa, Taron Johnson, Terrel Bernard, Taylor Rapp, Greg Rousseau, Kingsley Jonathan and others as the Defense goes for the 4-Peat! GET MY TICKETS
The game will be the fourth straight year that the popular Hyde has hosted the charity softball game to raise funds for his Imagine for Youth Foundation. The foundation was started in 2015 to help financially disadvantaged kids thrive academically and athletically by providing them with necessary supplies, resources and equipment. Last year, the game raised $400,000 to benefit Hyde's Foundation. Hyde's game has become the must-attend event in Buffalo allowing Bills mafia to interact with their favorite players in a casual environment at a great ballpark, while raising money for critical needs across western New York.
Other players expected to be part of the game include Ryan Van Demark, Damar Hamlin, Ja'Marcus Ingram, Tommy Doyle, Justin Shorter, Tyrell Shavers, Cam Lewis, La'el Collins, Dave Edwards, Joe Andreessen, Connor McGovern and Darrynton Evans. Other players are to be announced.
"This softball game is an amazing opportunity to spend time with teammates while also raising money for some amazing organizations in the western New York community," Hyde said. "We will work together as a team, with the support of Bills Mafia, to lift up the community."
In 2023, Hyde hit a walk-off grand slam in the Defensive's 14-11 win. Spencer Brown won the 2023 Home Run Derby, defeating two-time derby champ, Josh Allen, in extra swings.
Game Details:
The event will start with a tailgate party at from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m on the Plaza in front of Sahlen Field including bounce houses, a beer garden, food trucks and more. The stadium gates will open at 12 p.m. and the Home Run Derby will begin at 1 p.m. The players will take the field for the game at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the Micah Hyde Charity Softball game are on sale now and at the Sahlen Field Box Office
Northtown Automotive is the presenting partner of the game for the 2nd straight year.
For more information on the 4th Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game please visit www.hydecharitysoftball.com or follow us at @hydecharitysoftball on Instagram
For more information on the Imagine for Youth Foundation please visit www.Imagineforyouth.org
