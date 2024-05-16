Mud Hens Split the Series vs the Indians in Doubleheader

Meadows hits 2 home runs but Hens split the series vs Indians. The Mud Hens took a nice lead in the first game where they won 8-6. They took that momentum with them into game two where they fought hard but fell just short to a 3-5 loss.

Game One

It was a beautiful day for baseball, 69 degrees and we had only waited two rainy days to start this series. The Mud Hens made no errors defensively during the first inning. Justice Bigbie caught a pop fly out in right field, while Buddy Kennedy followed and grabbed a grounder, and threw the ball to first baseman, Keston Hiura. Andrew Navigato also had his chance with a grounder straight to him, he picked it up and threw to first base for the third out.

The Hens kept their heads in the game as they had a 1-2-3 inning to hold those Indians scoreless. At the top of the third inning, Kennedy started the team off with a double on a pop fly to right field. They used that momentum as Navigato also doubled and brought Kennedy in for the first run. Justyn-Henry Malloy's turn and he hit a grounder to left field to record a double and bring in Navigato. That was an entertaining inning with back-to-back-to-back doubles and two runs in!

Bottom of the fourth inning, a 4-6-3 double play from Kennedy at second base to Navigato at shortstop, and then to Hiura at first base gave the Hen's 2 outs. With a grounder to Kennedy, made for the third out at first base and the Mud Hens were back on the bats.

Kennedy takes the opportunity and walks to the start of the top of the fifth inning. Navigato singles on a ground ball to center field and brings Kennedy in to keep the game close. Malloy also walked and caused the Indians to change pitchers.

Kennedy was brought up plenty of times today. He caught a pop fly near second base to get one out. Keider Montero pitched up until this moment, then Mason Englert replaced him. Hiura took a moment to shine in an unassisted double play at first base. He snagged a line drive and then tagged the base to move this game along.

Ryan Vilade is hit by the pitch to walk to first at the top of the sixth inning. He then stole second base and Bigbie walked which made it time for another pitching change. Navigato broke his bat as he hit a pop fly but in foul ball territory.

Jace Jung gets a direct grounder and throws a strong ball to first baseman, Hiura, who gets the first out for the bottom of the sixth inning. Englert throws a strikeout, and the Hens have two outs. Another great defensive play to move to the final inning as Andrew Vasquez replaced Englert and threw a strikeout.

Parker Meadows came in when the Hens needed it most and hit a home run over the fence for a tied game! Both Mud Hens and Indians had four runs and forced extra innings.

The eighth inning was full of pressure as Devin Sweet intentionally walked an Indian. Bases were loaded with two outs and the Hens pulled through and the game moved on to a ninth inning.

Meadows is hit by a pitch and Malloy walked so the bases were loaded since Kennedy started on second base at the beginning of the inning. Riley Unroe took advantage of this and singled on a line drive to left field and due to an outfielder error, Kennedy, Meadows and Malloy scored while Unroe moved to third base. Which brought Toledo to the top and the inning wasn't over. Hiura hit a single to left field giving Unroe the opportunity to score and Mud Hens were up by four.

The Indians couldn't come back, and the Mud Hens took the win for the first game of the series in extra innings.

Game Two

There was not much to report in the first four innings. Most innings went 1-2-3 and were uneventful. The pitching and infield were up to par as the Indians remained scoreless in the second and third innings.

Top of the fifth inning the Hens had some runs to make up to keep their winning reputation versus the Indians. Although there were two outs, Anthony Bemboom had a pop fly to left field and reached second base on a fielding error by the Indians. Unroe grounded out softly and we moved onto the bottom of the fifth inning in this seven-inning game.

Brant Hurter earned a strikeout against the Indians for one out. Hurter had pitched every inning up to that point. Akil Baddoo earned another out for the Mud Hens with a caught pop fly out in left field. The fifth inning was over when Hurter managed another strikeout while swinging for the Indians.

It was the sixth inning, and the Hens were on the board from Meadows, with his second homerun on the day! Not only did it go beyond the fence, but the ball fell just below the scoreboard for a much-needed boost for the Hens.

Something called to Bligh Madris as he added another homerun to his three previous home runs on the season. He brought two runs in and the Mud Hens had three runs total. Just short of a win, they fought hard today.

You can catch the Mud Hens vs the Indians again tomorrow night at 7:05 pm for another well-fought battle.

Notables:

Game 1:

Parker Meadows (1-4, 1HR, 2R, RBI)

Buddy Kennedy (1-3, 3R)

Andrew Navigato (2-4, 2RBI)

Game 2:

Bligh Madris (1-3, 1HR, 2RBI)

Parker Meadows (1-3, 1HR, RBI)

